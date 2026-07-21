Woman Turns IKEA Glass Bowls Into Chic Bedroom Storage On A Budget
Ever seen a piece of furniture when out shopping that you thought would be an amazing, space-saving addition to your home if not for its price tag? That's essentially what happened to la_petite_decoratrice on TikTok. She found a chic-looking table with a curving base that she absolutely adored from Dutch furnishings brand POLSPOTTEN, but didn't buy it because it was €325, equivalent roughly to $371. She didn't give up on getting the designer look for her home, though. Instead, she DIYed a nearly identical table for her bedroom using a handful of products from IKEA that collectively cost her just under 23 bucks. And, unlike the original furnishing, her table has a hidden storage compartment.
First, the TikToker spray-painted three of IKEA's TRYGG salad bowls black, and glued down a tall piece of PVC tubing in the middle of one of them. Then, she flipped the second bowl upside down and glued it to the bowl with the pipe, with the wider edges meeting. After that, she put the third bowl on top to complete the table's base, and stuck some felt furniture pads on the bottom to prevent the glass from scratching her floors. Finally, she finished things off by placing a round SNUDDA lazy Susan above the last bowl to serve as the tabletop itself. The finished piece is a stunning accompaniment to its creator's bedroom furnishings and decor. Thanks to its removable top and open upper bowl, the table has a small compartment to add bedroom storage and save space.
Tips for replicating this chic bedroom storage table
Unfortunately, the TRYGG salad bowls that the DIYer used for this project aren't currently in stock at IKEA in the United States. There are plenty of glass and plastic alternatives, though, such as the US Acrylic Vista Clear Salad Bowl, that have a similar shape and should still provide a decent amount of storage. The SNUDDA lazy Susan, meanwhile, is still available at many U.S. IKEAs. However, it retails for $25, which is a bit higher than the price reported in the TikTok video.
When it comes to selecting spray paints for this project, make sure to pick a product that adheres to all of the surfaces, such as Krylon Black Rust-Preventative Spray Paint. You don't have to stick with the black color if it's not in line with your other bedroom decor. You could try a metallic silver and gold to get more of a glam look instead. There's also a way to turn clear glass into a mirror with spray paint if you'd like an even more reflective finish. You could also paint the top of the table, or leave it as-is for a natural wood look.
@la_petite_decoratrice
DIY Table de chevet Ikea, forme inspirée du tabouret Pols Potten. Idees pour detourner des objets ikea ▶️ @La petite décoratrice #diyikea #diyikeahack #hackikea #ikeahack #ikeafrance #ikeatok #ikeahack #tabledechevet #chevet #chambre #chambres #mobilierchambre #meublechambre #tabouret #ikeahack2022 #ikeahack2023 #customisersoismeme #customisermeuble #customisersoismeme #decoration #ideedecoration #astucedecoration #diyhome #tendancedeco2023 #decorationinterieur #lapetitedecoratrice #homedecorideas #homedecor
When assembling a table like the one in the video, you may want to find a way to weigh down the base to give the furnishing a bit more stability. One simple way you could do this is to put river rocks in the bottom-most bowl, after attaching the PVC piping to it. That way, whatever you store in the upper compartment will be less likely to make the table top heavy. After finishing this DIY, try a trend that transforms the space behind your bed to further upgrade the room's aesthetics.