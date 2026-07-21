Woman Turns IKEA Glass Bowls Into Chic Bedroom Storage On A Budget

Unfortunately, the TRYGG salad bowls that the DIYer used for this project aren't currently in stock at IKEA in the United States. There are plenty of glass and plastic alternatives, though, such as the US Acrylic Vista Clear Salad Bowl, that have a similar shape and should still provide a decent amount of storage. The SNUDDA lazy Susan, meanwhile, is still available at many U.S. IKEAs. However, it retails for $25, which is a bit higher than the price reported in the TikTok video.

When it comes to selecting spray paints for this project, make sure to pick a product that adheres to all of the surfaces, such as Krylon Black Rust-Preventative Spray Paint. You don't have to stick with the black color if it's not in line with your other bedroom decor. You could try a metallic silver and gold to get more of a glam look instead. There's also a way to turn clear glass into a mirror with spray paint if you'd like an even more reflective finish. You could also paint the top of the table, or leave it as-is for a natural wood look.

When assembling a table like the one in the video, you may want to find a way to weigh down the base to give the furnishing a bit more stability. One simple way you could do this is to put river rocks in the bottom-most bowl, after attaching the PVC piping to it. That way, whatever you store in the upper compartment will be less likely to make the table top heavy. After finishing this DIY, try a trend that transforms the space behind your bed to further upgrade the room's aesthetics.