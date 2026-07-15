Woman Turns Cinder Blocks Into A Trendy Coffee Table On A Home Depot Budget

After acquiring a glass tabletop, all you'll need to do is build the cinder block legs for your table. In the video, princess_oprah applied gorilla glue to the long side of one block and set another on top, repeating to make two legs. Before gluing the blocks, play around with the orientation to see how to stack them best for your space. Use more or less cinder blocks for a taller or shorter coffee table, or turn the bricks upright for a different look.

To upgrade the cinder blocks into fancy stone pillars, the DIYer first wrapped them in drywall tape. This covers the openings and divots, giving you flat, rectangular blocks to work with. Now, spread your spackle, or plaster over the drywall tape and blocks. Use a heavy hand to get a thick layer of spackle onto your table legs. Smooth the plaster, creating as much or as little texture as you like. The TikToker used a matte finishing spray to complete her high-end DIY coffee table legs. Once your cinder blocks have dried, set them in your living room and stick rubber bumpers to them. When you like the placement of the legs, set your glass piece on top.

Skipping the step of spackle or plaster will give your table a more industrial aesthetic. Leave the blocks as they are, simply gluing them together. Alternatively, spray paint the stone for an easy project.