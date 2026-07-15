Woman Turns Cinder Blocks Into A Trendy Coffee Table On A Home Depot Budget
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Glass top coffee tables give an air of elegance and class to a space, but with high price tags they can be unaffordable for many. Designer glass tables with sleek, stone pillar legs sell for thousands of dollars, but there's a simple way to DIY a stunning coffee table on a budget. TikToker princess_oprah repurposed cinder blocks and a glass sheet from an older, less stylish coffee table into chic furniture. Rather than breaking the bank on an opulent living room fixture, the DIYer spent less than $100 on this project. To transform the legs into stylish stone columns, princess_oprah used gorilla glue, drywall tape, and spackle. Besides spackle, plaster of Paris could achieve that textured, stone look as well.
To protect the glass from the rough cinder blocks, rubber bumper pads are a must. On Amazon, a pack of 20 anti-slip glass table pads is about $7. You can also add felt furniture pads underneath the blocks to prevent them from scratching your floors. Both round and rectangular glass sheets will make for an elegant DIY coffee table that looks expensive. While the DIYer repurposed a glass tabletop she already had, you could check your local thrift store. Alternatively, a BESTÅ glass shelf from IKEA is about $20 and could make a beautiful, smaller coffee or side table. New tempered glass tabletops from hardware stores will be the most expensive option.
Making a sleek glass coffee table with cinder blocks
After acquiring a glass tabletop, all you'll need to do is build the cinder block legs for your table. In the video, princess_oprah applied gorilla glue to the long side of one block and set another on top, repeating to make two legs. Before gluing the blocks, play around with the orientation to see how to stack them best for your space. Use more or less cinder blocks for a taller or shorter coffee table, or turn the bricks upright for a different look.
@princess_oprah
Part 5: DIY Coffee Table with glass top and cinder blocks #diyproject #coffeetable #homedecor
To upgrade the cinder blocks into fancy stone pillars, the DIYer first wrapped them in drywall tape. This covers the openings and divots, giving you flat, rectangular blocks to work with. Now, spread your spackle, or plaster over the drywall tape and blocks. Use a heavy hand to get a thick layer of spackle onto your table legs. Smooth the plaster, creating as much or as little texture as you like. The TikToker used a matte finishing spray to complete her high-end DIY coffee table legs. Once your cinder blocks have dried, set them in your living room and stick rubber bumpers to them. When you like the placement of the legs, set your glass piece on top.
Skipping the step of spackle or plaster will give your table a more industrial aesthetic. Leave the blocks as they are, simply gluing them together. Alternatively, spray paint the stone for an easy project.