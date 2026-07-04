DIYers Turn Outdoor Planters Into Elegant Coffee Table That Looks Expensive

Feeling uninspired at the furniture store? Even when you do find a coffee table that might work for your home decor, the price tag may be shocking. Some DIYers are turning to homemade coffee tables by repurposing other items as the base or top. One woman turned IKEA metal serving bowls into an elegant coffee table, for example. So it should come as no surprise that you can use large outdoor planters as the base for a DIY coffee table. That's what the creators behind chopitlikeitslott did when they wanted an elegant furniture piece on a budget. A piece of wood serves as the top of this customizable handmade coffee table.

Two large planters provide the stability you need for the structure, effectively becoming the legs. A height between 16 and 18 inches is common for coffee tables. The wood thickness used for the inspo project is 1 inch thick, which means you'll want your planters to be between 15 and 17 inches tall. Fiberglass, metal, and concrete planters are all durable options. Choose a shape and style that creates the overall vibe you want. You can always paint them if you love the shape but not the finish.

The tabletop is also flexible — coffee tables usually fall within the 36-to-56-inch-long range, but you can adjust that based on your seating and available space. For the width, aim for 18 to 30 inches. For a sturdy, upscale option, use solid wood for the tabletop. But if you're trying to save money, MDF is usually the cheapest option — though plywood can also save you money. You can cover the tabletop with joint compound like the original creators did. Grab Liquid Nails or a similar adhesive and paint to finish the table in your preferred hue.