Woman Transforms IKEA Storage Tins Into A Stunning Coffee Table On A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A brand-new coffee table with a high-end, contemporary appeal can cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Naturally, these prices can be a bit out of the budget for most people. However, with a little DIY, there's a way to craft your own stunning coffee table from just a few IKEA items. Instagram user project_34_selfbuild shared their series of steps that turned a pair of IKEA serving bowls into an elegant coffee table on a budget.

This DIY IKEA coffee table has an asymmetrical look that also utilizes storage tins. Although IKEA's RÖDMULLE Coffee/Tea Tins are discontinued at U.S. locations, they can be substituted with similar, tall canisters or thick cardboard tubes. An option like the EDHAS Acacia Wood Jar could also work if you attach more than one to reach the right height. Even with the substitution, this entire coffee table is doable on a budget. Start by finding a thrifted or repurposed rectangular table surface made of natural-colored wood. You'll also need three of the aforementioned canisters or tubes and two of the 8-inch Blanda Matt Serving Bowls for about $25.

This finished DIY table idea has a modern look for upscale spaces. It features a standard, rectangular tabletop and relies on the legs to give it character. These legs don't match, and they feature curved lines that bring softness to a space. The mismatched look creates a uniquely chic yet cozy aesthetic.