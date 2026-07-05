Woman Transforms IKEA Storage Tins Into A Stunning Coffee Table On A Budget
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A brand-new coffee table with a high-end, contemporary appeal can cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Naturally, these prices can be a bit out of the budget for most people. However, with a little DIY, there's a way to craft your own stunning coffee table from just a few IKEA items. Instagram user project_34_selfbuild shared their series of steps that turned a pair of IKEA serving bowls into an elegant coffee table on a budget.
This DIY IKEA coffee table has an asymmetrical look that also utilizes storage tins. Although IKEA's RÖDMULLE Coffee/Tea Tins are discontinued at U.S. locations, they can be substituted with similar, tall canisters or thick cardboard tubes. An option like the EDHAS Acacia Wood Jar could also work if you attach more than one to reach the right height. Even with the substitution, this entire coffee table is doable on a budget. Start by finding a thrifted or repurposed rectangular table surface made of natural-colored wood. You'll also need three of the aforementioned canisters or tubes and two of the 8-inch Blanda Matt Serving Bowls for about $25.
This finished DIY table idea has a modern look for upscale spaces. It features a standard, rectangular tabletop and relies on the legs to give it character. These legs don't match, and they feature curved lines that bring softness to a space. The mismatched look creates a uniquely chic yet cozy aesthetic.
How to craft a budget-friendly coffee table from IKEA finds
Begin this project by making all of the pieces the same color. Sand them down and add a layer of wood stain or spray paint. A wood stain will maintain a natural chic look, while spray paint can transform it into a more retro or bold design. Lay the table surface upside down, so you can easily assemble the legs on top. Drill one of the IKEA bowls into the middle of one side of the table surface, with the open side facing up. Use a strong wood adhesive to attach the other bowl rim-to-rim to create a sphere-shaped leg.
On the opposite side, create the second leg with a trio of canisters or tubes. Glue them side-by-side in a triangular fashion before attaching them to the underside of the table. Most wood glues take about 24 hours to dry, so be sure to wait out this period before flipping the table over.
Once finished, this table should be easy to style with other modern and contemporary-esque decor. You could even design your coffee table with other DIYs using the retailer's items, like the budget-friendly hack that transforms IKEA vases into stunning decor. On a side note, keep in mind that this DIY table was not built with traditional wood legs and joints. So, it may not be as sturdy as a professionally handcrafted or mass-produced design. Be wary not to put too many heavyweight objects on top when loading it with decor.