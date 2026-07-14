DIYer Turns IKEA Metal Serving Bowls Into A Chic Coffee Table With Storage
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Metal furniture has an undeniably versatile look that suits modern and industrial-esque interiors. Such sturdy pieces of decor appear to cost an arm and a leg though. However, if you DIY your own side table, you don't have to worry about breaking the bank. French TikToker homebody_chris shared an ingenious way they made a chic coffee table from just a pair of IKEA bowls and a mirror.
The finished design impressively blends both style and functionality in one nifty table. The stainless steel base is corrosion- and wear-resistant, while embracing a contemporary luxury look. Homebody_chris tops off the table with a mirrored surface, which is reminiscent of the Art Deco period, and makes a space feel bigger and brighter. Aside from the all-around chic look, this bowl-and-mirror table design has an additional perk that sets it apart from other elegant coffee tables you can make from IKEA metal bowls. Lifting up the mirrored top reveals a bowl-shaped pocket for storage, giving you extra space to store living room essentials.
This idea is a great space-saving alternative to traditional coffee tables and doesn't require many DIY materials. All it takes is a pair of 14-inch BLANDA BLANK Serving Bowls and a frameless round mirror with a roughly 20-inch diameter, such as the Yungshangge Round Bathroom Mirror. You'll also need a drill or high-strength adhesive to combine the materials, and three PVC spacers to keep the mirrored table surface removable but sturdy.
How to assemble a functional coffee table from IKEA kitchen bowls
There are two primary ways to assemble the table base for this DIY. Those who fancy themselves amateur handypeople can drill a hole in the center of the BLANDA bowls to connect the bottoms together to make an hourglass shape. However, you can also use a line of epoxy adhesive, such as Vicpricme Metal Glue, around the rim to connect the two pieces. The glue method is also easier because you don't have to worry about cutting off excess metal if the bolt holding your bowls together is too long. Once completed, this will serve as your table base and the storage pocket.
Top off the project with a round mirror. Ensure it stays in place atop the IKEA bowls by placing three PVC spacers, like the Unarty Multi Purpose Rubber Spacers, on the underside to lock it into place. When styling the table, the best route is to keep the top free of clutter and decor, otherwise you'll have to remove it every time you want to retrieve the table's contents. Fortunately, leaving the table undecorated fits the sleek, minimalist vibe of the metal design. This will also keep the mirror top from getting scuffed by heavy objects, especially if you keep up with dusting and spot-cleaning. If you have guests coming over, consider temporarily decorating and styling it with chic vintage doilies to add a homey touch and protect it from guest activities.
The storage pocket is perfect for holding a plethora of objects. You can use it to stow remotes for TVs, sound systems, and lights. It's also a great place to tuck away extra coasters, charging cables, video game controllers, and small card and board games.