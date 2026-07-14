DIYer Turns IKEA Metal Serving Bowls Into A Chic Coffee Table With Storage

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Metal furniture has an undeniably versatile look that suits modern and industrial-esque interiors. Such sturdy pieces of decor appear to cost an arm and a leg though. However, if you DIY your own side table, you don't have to worry about breaking the bank. French TikToker homebody_chris shared an ingenious way they made a chic coffee table from just a pair of IKEA bowls and a mirror.

The finished design impressively blends both style and functionality in one nifty table. The stainless steel base is corrosion- and wear-resistant, while embracing a contemporary luxury look. Homebody_chris tops off the table with a mirrored surface, which is reminiscent of the Art Deco period, and makes a space feel bigger and brighter. Aside from the all-around chic look, this bowl-and-mirror table design has an additional perk that sets it apart from other elegant coffee tables you can make from IKEA metal bowls. Lifting up the mirrored top reveals a bowl-shaped pocket for storage, giving you extra space to store living room essentials.

This idea is a great space-saving alternative to traditional coffee tables and doesn't require many DIY materials. All it takes is a pair of 14-inch BLANDA BLANK Serving Bowls and a frameless round mirror with a roughly 20-inch diameter, such as the Yungshangge Round Bathroom Mirror. You'll also need a drill or high-strength adhesive to combine the materials, and three PVC spacers to keep the mirrored table surface removable but sturdy.