No More Traditional Coffee Tables: The Space-Saving Alternative You'll Love Even More
Several years ago, I ditched the coffee table in my living room. At first, it seemed odd to do so, as I don't remember a time when there wasn't a coffee table in my home — this type of furniture was a staple I grew up with. Many households are parting ways with their old coffee tables and embracing more open space in living rooms, but it's important to replace them with other features to provide landing spots for drinks, devices, decor, and essentials. Depending on square footage and individual needs, this can include a functional ottoman, side or end tables, or even nesting tables.
Despite what some of us may have been taught, a coffee table is not necessary. If you want to integrate functional and comfortable living room ideas but are working with a small space, the less sense it makes to have a bulky coffee table. Plus, if you have kids and pets who love to play on the living room rug, not having this piece of furniture in the way can be safer.
Since getting rid of my own bulky coffee table, I haven't looked back, and the extra space has been beneficial for my busy household. It turns out that I'm not alone in this decision. "I like to group smaller tables in the center of a seating area to replace the standard coffee table," explained Michelle Barry, designer and founder of Drip Castle Estate Collection, to Homes & Gardens. "More visual interest, more textures, and more options to move around as needed." If it makes sense for your storage needs, your aesthetic preferences, and the way you use the space, smaller coffee table alternatives may be the perfect update for your home.
Try replacing a large coffee table with end or side tables
Rearranging furniture and perhaps swapping out a large sectional for a couch are just some ways you can create more space in a living room. In other cases, replacing a large coffee table could solve the issue. It's even possible to replace coffee tables with storage without necessarily sacrificing space to store items. Consider how much space you currently have in your living room and the amount of storage and surface area you need. After all, you'll still want some spots to hide books and toys, as well as places for coasters and drinkware for you and your guests.
Consider using multiple end tables in between sofas rather than placing a large coffee table in the middle of the room. Not only do smaller tables offer surface storage, but you can also get them with doors and drawers to hide gear you don't need to have out all the time. This can help you make the living room look and feel larger (not to mention, give your pets more space for play!). When choosing end or side tables, don't be afraid to experiment with different heights, styles, and practical features. Doing so can add some dimension and character to the space without falling into the trap of a straight line of furniture. Symmetry in design requires balance but doesn't always mean everything has to match!
Nesting tables can also replace a coffee table
End (and side) tables aren't the only alternatives to a large coffee table. You can also use ottomans to accommodate even more storage needs and double as extra seats in small living rooms. And if you find you're always short of a table for a loved one or guest? Try a set of nesting tables, which are usually sold in sets of two to four pieces. Not only do they collapse into one entity for easy storage when you're not using every piece, but they can offer more surface space when you do need them. Ventura Interiors recommends using nesting tables over a coffee table if your living room is 200 square feet or smaller to help maximize the space. As a bonus, nesting tables also exude a bit of creative character.
Finally, if you're not ready to part with a traditional coffee table just yet, you are under no obligation to do so. The key is to consider how much room you have in your living room and to purchase a coffee table in an appropriate size. Whether you have a single coffee table or are expanding a nested table set, the general rule is for the length to be equal to roughly two-thirds the length of your sofa, and you should keep a clearance of about 18 to 24 inches between the tables and the sitting furniture for easy movement. With the size, remember to prioritize functionality — a coffee table or a collection of smaller nesting or end tables that can offer storage and possible seating is a must-have to maximize the amount of space you save.