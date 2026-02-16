No More Traditional Coffee Tables: The Space-Saving Alternative You'll Love Even More

Several years ago, I ditched the coffee table in my living room. At first, it seemed odd to do so, as I don't remember a time when there wasn't a coffee table in my home — this type of furniture was a staple I grew up with. Many households are parting ways with their old coffee tables and embracing more open space in living rooms, but it's important to replace them with other features to provide landing spots for drinks, devices, decor, and essentials. Depending on square footage and individual needs, this can include a functional ottoman, side or end tables, or even nesting tables.

Despite what some of us may have been taught, a coffee table is not necessary. If you want to integrate functional and comfortable living room ideas but are working with a small space, the less sense it makes to have a bulky coffee table. Plus, if you have kids and pets who love to play on the living room rug, not having this piece of furniture in the way can be safer.

Since getting rid of my own bulky coffee table, I haven't looked back, and the extra space has been beneficial for my busy household. It turns out that I'm not alone in this decision. "I like to group smaller tables in the center of a seating area to replace the standard coffee table," explained Michelle Barry, designer and founder of Drip Castle Estate Collection, to Homes & Gardens. "More visual interest, more textures, and more options to move around as needed." If it makes sense for your storage needs, your aesthetic preferences, and the way you use the space, smaller coffee table alternatives may be the perfect update for your home.