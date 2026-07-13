IKEA Has A New Halloween Collection That's Available Already
With October 31 more than three months away, you might not be in a hurry to take stock of your old spooky decor or buy new ones. However, IKEA isn't waiting around until August or even late July to showcase its new Halloween collection. Introducing over 30 items under the KUSTFYR line, the retailer is kickstarting the party as early as the beginning of July. You'll find products across different categories, like lighting, kitchen essentials, standalone decor, and candles, on its website. And though they all differ in terms of their functionality and aesthetic appeal, they're all (for the most part) connected together through common Halloween colors schemes and a cohesive theme: playful spooky design.
So, they won't survive in your household if you want to create a haunted atmosphere in your home and yard while your partner champions "Awesomeland" (like Phil and Claire from "Modern Family"). But if you're willing to compromise a little and find a happy medium, you might want to explore these newly launched items. All of them are priced below $20 and are easy to put together, with most of the products usable straight out of the box. Sadly, they don't have enough qualifying reviews yet. So, use your judgment if you like an item and wish to purchase it.
LED pendant lamp
Though it's reminiscent of paper lanterns, IKEA's pendant lamp comes with a built-in battery-powered LED and the shade is made of polyester, so you won't have to worry about paper lamp safety. Plus, it has a timer, so it'll automatically turn on at the time you set and power off after six hours of use. Coming to its appearance, it mimics an orange pumpkin and has a carved face that looks slightly sinister when you light the lamp. Retailing for $10, you can hang it indoors or mount it early in fall to spruce up your outdoor space (it has an IP44 rating). However, you'll have to buy batteries separately.
LED decorative table lamp
You have a few other battery-operated LED lamp options, such as this decorative table lamp. Designed as a ghost mid-scare, this $13 lamp is both creepy and adorable. And according to the retailer, its USP is that you can choose whether the ghost glows white or purple by lightly tapping its head. Or, you can let it jump between the two automatically. This has a timer and you can decide whether you want it to stay on for half an hour or keep glowing for eight hours straight. However, avoid placing it outdoors, as it can't withstand inclement weather.
Multi-colored pumpkin LED table decoration
Along similar lines, there's an assorted LED table decor piece. Overall, it reminds us of an inverted mixer grinder jar, but instead of veggies, it has tiny, colorful carved pumpkins inside. This battery-operated lamp looks harmless on its own, but takes on a slightly haunting appearance when lit — even though it emits warm white light. Either way, you can turn it on or off depending on your preferences. You must set the timer, and it'll automatically turn on at that time everyday and power off once six hours pass. It'll cost you $10 and you'll require three batteries to operate it.
Plastic LED table lamp
Continuing with the pumpkin theme, the retailer has launched a plastic LED table lamp that resembles a jack-o'-lantern. Having a $20 price tag, the built-in LED produces 200 lumens of light. So, you can use it as a mood lighting or place it on your nightstand to read at night. But don't expect it to singularly brighten your rooms. The manufacturer claims the bulb will last for 25,000 hours, after which you'll have to replace it. And the package includes fasteners, so you can adhere the cord to the wall and minimize visual clutter.
LED string light with 12 lights
Thinking of scaring your guests right off the bat and DIYing a spooky lit-up archway for Halloween? IKEA is selling an LED string light with 12 dangling ghosts for $8. You can use it indoors or outdoors (it comes with a IP44 rating). Though it requires three batteries, it promises a hands-free operation since it has a timer similar to the LED pendant lamp (the first item on this list). In case you don't find these warm light-emitting ghosts too scary on their own, feel free to wrap them around naked tree limbs to set the stage.
LED lighting chain with 32 lights
Need something that features more spooky-adorable ghosts? You'll find the LED lighting chain with 32 lights at IKEA. It's similar to the 12-light string variant in terms of operation, the color of light it emits, and battery requirements, but it's also different in certain aspects. For starters, it's only 4 ½ inches long as compared to the former's 5 ½ inches. Plus, it costs slightly more and is priced at $9. But the most significant difference is that it's not fit for outdoor use. So, you'll have to find room indoors if you purchase it.
Jelly-scented ghost candles
If candles are an integral part of your Halloween decor, IKEA has a few new releases this July. However, in case you don't want anything too eerie, the scented candle in glass has three ghosts with individual wicks poking out of their heads. The manufacturer emphasizes that this candle has a burn time of 28 hours, is made with a minimum of 50% plant-based wax, and will give off a sweet jelly-like smell when lit. And when the ghosts melt away, you can clear out the leftover wax and turn these candle jars into chic countertop organizers to make the most of your $10 investment.
Spider pattern jelly-scented candle in glass
In case your Halloween decorations are incomplete without creepy-crawlies covering every available surface, there's another scented candle option at IKEA that has a spider pattern glass jar. Though, keep in mind that this, too, smells like jelly so it won't seem too scary once lit. Costing just $3, this simple candle has a burn time of 20 hours, according to the retailer. Moreover, it's manufactured using a minimum of 75% plant-based wax. The glass container is reusable in this case as well.
Black cat-like unscented pillar candles
But if you're not a fan of scented candles or need to up the creepy quotient, the retailer is selling black cat-like unscented pillar candles. Although they're tiny (they're just 4 ¾-inches tall) and cost $2.50, IKEA claims they have a burn time of 2,400 minutes or 40 hours. Moreover, it maintains that the cat will remain black till it melts completely. However, it's made entirely of paraffin wax. Plus, you'll need to place a heat-safe dish beneath it, or you'll have to scrape off hardened wax from your side tables.
Black spider tealight holder
Tealights might not be your first choice when trying to simulate a haunted house. With that said, IKEA promises that its spider tealight holder can add to the spooky atmosphere you're curating. This is because it says that the spider's long legs will cast unsettling shadows once you place a lit tealight on its back. It also has a tiny hole in the back and can be hung near areas where you require creepy crawlies to complement your spooky setup. It's priced at $2 and has a steel powder-coated body.
Haunted house tealight holder
Are you a fan of the classic horror movies where the sinister figure terrorizes people through sneak-peeks from the window? IKEA's black house-shaped tealight holder comes with shadow-y figurines in the window panes. You can use it as-is or place a lit tealight inside if you want to play around with terrifying shadows. This holder, too, has a steel powder-coated body and can only be used indoors. But it's more expensive than the spider holder and costs $8, though the manufacturer maintains that you can use it year-round once you remove the creepy figurines pressed in the window.
Black lantern for pillar candles
In case the tealight holder seems too tame for your tastes, the retailer has a lantern for pillar candles. It has a haunted house silhouette and features barren tree branches as well as a ghost in the window, while a black cat looks on. While you can use it on its own, the design won't come alive unless you place a lit candle (that's not taller than 10 inches or wider than 3) inside. It costs $20 and can be used both indoors and outdoors, but refrain from hanging it (though there's a built-in handle).
LED hanging ghost decoration
Coming to decor pieces that can be hung, IKEA has a large LED ghost that you can mount in your living or bedroom, depending on the vibe you're going for. That being said, avoid hanging it outdoors since it's not moisture-proof and may get damaged otherwise. You can put in three batteries if you wish to light it or leave them out if you wish to use it as a standalone decoration. Retailing for $20, this ghost LED light has a built-in timer (for six hours) and gives off a warm white light.
Spooky paper-based hanging decorations
The retailer has a few paper-based hanging decorations in its 2026 Halloween collection line-up. The bat black is the biggest, with its height reaching 16 ½-inches, and is the most expensive of the lot (it costs $10). There's even a pitch-black spider that's 7-inches tall and you'll have to pay $5 for a two-pack. If you want something a bit smaller, there's a set of three hanging ornaments, wherein you get decor in mixed shapes and colors. It's the cheapest and costs $4. Whichever way you go, avoid using them outdoors since they're made of recycled paper, or they might blow away in a strong gust.
Stackable pumpkin set
You'll even find a stackable pumpkin set in mixed shades (orange, white, and black). They have a tinplated steel body, with painted-on creeptastic smiles. But feel free to spray paint them in a shade of your liking if you have a chic Halloween decor idea in mind. And since they come with aluminum lids and are food-safe, the retailer says these decorative pumpkins can double as a safe spot for you to squirrel away your cookies and chocolates. The stackable set has a price tag of $13.
Glazed earthenware decor pieces
IKEA has a set of three earthenware decor pieces that are a mix of gothic charm and funky-spooky. To elaborate, the black cat has thin, orange eyes, looking dangerous yet sleek. Similarly, the glazed black bat seems "bored" but has its tiny wings spread out. Rounding out the trio, the white ghost is cute but has its arms stretched out as if to say "boo." The set is priced at $10, with the tiny pieces all matching in terms of height, width, weight, and finish.
Spooky cat and adorable ghost trays
If you're hoping to put out candy on Halloween themed platters or merely want low-effort decorations for your kitchen, IKEA has released cat- and ghost-pattered black and white trays. The one with two we-mean-sinister-business cats is 11 inches long and 8 inches wide, costs $5, and is manufactured using high pressure melamine laminate. In comparison, the ghost tray is kid-friendly since it's not that scary. Made of the same material, it has a diameter of 13 inches and is being sold for $10.
Eerie side plates in mixed patterns
Regarding dishware, IKEA has eerie side plates in mixed patterns: a ghost, a cat, a spider, and a bat. The base for each stoneware plate is white while the design is imprinted in black (except the ghost which just has a black outline). All of them have a diameter of 8 inches and are dishwasher- and microwave-safe. And this set of four will set you back by $10. Alas, there are no matching dinner plates or glasses yet, though the retailer did launch a 12-ounce mug that complements these side plates.
Mixed patterns dish towel
The mixed pattern dish towel is another kitchen item the retailer has launched for the spooky season. IKEA has set a price of $6 for a two-pack, wherein you get an orange towel with creepily-smiling white pumpkins all over it, as well as a white one featuring a giant black spider with orange glowing eyes. Both of them are made of cotton and measure 18 by 24 inches. Plus, they come with a sewn-in loop so you can hang them up wherever you like. This also allows them to pull double-duty as standalone decor pieces.
Black and white polyester throw
Whether you're in the mood to drape a seasonal throw over your couch or want to experiment with a few unusual ways to decorate your home with throw blankets, IKEA's Halloween collection features a polyester throw. Retailing for $13, the "front" is black in color and has large white ghosts drawn all over it. And if you'd like to flip the script, the "back" has the same ghost patterns on it but in inverted hues. However, remember that it isn't too thick and won't ward off cold drafts on its own.
Halloween-themed cushion covers
The IKEA line-up has two 20 by 20 inch cushion covers as well. The first is a quintessential pumpkin-patterned one, with a black base and a fuzzy orange jack-o'-lantern on top. After the spooky season is through, the manufacturer says you can flip it around if you don't mind your cushion covers being pitch black. This polyester cover is being sold for $10. The other has a price tag of $5 and is made of pure cotton. It has ghosts on one side and spiders on the other, so you can display them per your decor theme.
Cat and ghost door mats
Finally, you'll find two door mats made of coir, with each costing $15. One features a sleek, black cat that looks haunting in certain angles. However, the lone reviewer mentions they find the peeking cat funny and have placed it at their front door. The other mat has a friendly ghost with its arms waving around. IKEA mentions that both these mats are non-slip, courtesy of their backing, and are easy to clean. It also states that the ghost mat should only be used indoors (there's no such information for the cat piece on its website).