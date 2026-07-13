IKEA Has A New Halloween Collection That's Available Already

With October 31 more than three months away, you might not be in a hurry to take stock of your old spooky decor or buy new ones. However, IKEA isn't waiting around until August or even late July to showcase its new Halloween collection. Introducing over 30 items under the KUSTFYR line, the retailer is kickstarting the party as early as the beginning of July. You'll find products across different categories, like lighting, kitchen essentials, standalone decor, and candles, on its website. And though they all differ in terms of their functionality and aesthetic appeal, they're all (for the most part) connected together through common Halloween colors schemes and a cohesive theme: playful spooky design.

So, they won't survive in your household if you want to create a haunted atmosphere in your home and yard while your partner champions "Awesomeland" (like Phil and Claire from "Modern Family"). But if you're willing to compromise a little and find a happy medium, you might want to explore these newly launched items. All of them are priced below $20 and are easy to put together, with most of the products usable straight out of the box. Sadly, they don't have enough qualifying reviews yet. So, use your judgment if you like an item and wish to purchase it.