How To DIY A Spooky Light-Up Archway For Halloween Using Pool Noodles

Once you have your pool noodles prepped, begin by inserting your broom handles, like this Dollar Tree option from Instagram, or dowels into two of the noodles to create the straight, rigid side supports of the arch. Use black (or clear for colorful noodles) zip ties to anchor these to the newel posts or balusters of your railing to keep them upright. You could also purchase two string light poles, like these from Amazon, with pronged feet to secure into the grass on either side of the walkway if you don't have a railing, slide the pool noodles over a few sections of the pole once it's in the ground.

Pierce a pair of holes across from each other about an inch down from the top of each side support noodle. Do the same about an inch from both ends of the loose noodles, as these will act as connection points for zip-tying the noodles together. For shorter zip ties, insert one into the two holes in the side support noodle and another into a loose noodle, then attach them together into a loop before tightening to link them. For longer zip ties, you can string one through all four holes and then tighten. This step will allow you to have a rigid support noodle on each side with a flexible noodle attached on top. Before linking the two flexible noodles into a semi-circle, cut the flexible PVC pipe to size and slide each end into the upper noodles for extra support and a nicely rounded shape. Finally, secure the top two noodles together at the center with zip ties through the holes to finish the arch portion of the project.