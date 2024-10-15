The Spooky Dollar Tree DIY That Will Light Up Your Home On Halloween

With so many incredible DIY Halloween decor ideas worth swiping from TikTok or Instagram, social media is full of amazing projects for transforming your home from serene to spooky when October hits. From simple fall-themed displays to full-on creepy haunted houses (and everything in between), you can find inspiration for easy DIY Halloween decorations all over the internet. But there is absolutely nothing better than stumbling upon a project that is as affordable and easy as it is spooky. Win-win-win!

Tanaka Moncure, known as @nakatmydoor on Instagram, shared how she used inexpensive Dollar Tree skeleton hands, wood plaques, and LED candles to craft a spooky wall display in her home for Halloween. By simply affixing the hands to the plaques and then securing them to the wall, palm side up, the skeleton hands could creepily hold the LED candles as if they were protruding from the wall. Yikes! With project steps so simple that even a DIY novice can knock it out of the park, these spooky candle holders are fun on their own or can be used as a jumping off point for all of your eerie Halloween creativity.