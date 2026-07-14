It's Time To Dump Baskets: There's A Better Thrift Store Find For Organizing Closet Chaos

Trying to figure out how to organize a small closet with lots of clothes and accessories? Welcome to the club! Finding space for all of your outfits, shoes, and handbags is no easy feat, especially when you're short on space. Many people use baskets to bring order to the chaos. However, hat boxes are a good alternative with their own benefits. They were all the rage in the Victorian era when women wore ornate headpieces, and the men donned top hats. People used them to store hats at home and to transport them during travel.

You're not likely storing massive hats adorned with lace, feathers, and ribbons, so dedicated boxes for your modern-day headgear probably aren't necessary. But ones in good condition are still a good thrift store find, even if they're not antiques from the Victorian period. Newer decorative cardboard boxes work just as well. The sturdy construction protects the contents, and the included lid keeps dust out. Plus, you can stack multiple hat boxes easily because of the flat lids. The one drawback is the round shape, which can result in wasted space against straight walls and squared corners.

You can use thrifted hat boxes the way you find them, but we think it's fun to dress them up. With a little creativity, hat boxes can help you create a beautiful, well-organized wardrobe. Covering the round containers in fabric covers up an ugly color or pattern. It's also an easy way to make mismatched hat boxes look like they came as a coordinated set.