Not Crates: There's A Better Antique Find For Organizing Clutter

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Plastic and wooden crates are inexpensive and certainly have their uses, but they're far from the most attractive storage solution. They're not particularly visually appealing, even when stacked together. The small openings on their sides also do little to hide whatever you're storing inside. If you're ready to ditch the crates, try heading to your local second-hand shop and searching for an antique steamer trunk. These old travel cases are typically made from a mix of wood and leather, and often have metal locks or other unique fastenings around the sides. They come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and can sometimes be quite valuable depending on their branding and year of manufacture. Plus, they always have lots of space on the inside that you can leverage for tidying up your home.

Antique steamer trunks aren't just great clutter busters because of their internal volume. Their visual appeal lets you keep storage in a central location without it becoming an eyesore. Your guests, for example, will likely see it as a unique decor piece, and not associate it with storage at all. That's largely because an antique trunk always brings a ton of historic character to interiors. It looks exclusive and one-of-a-kind, and can serve as an attractive focal point in certain rooms. These trunks don't just suit traditional spaces; those who enjoy mixing modern and antique furniture in their home will most certainly adore them.