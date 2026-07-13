Not Crates: There's A Better Antique Find For Organizing Clutter
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Plastic and wooden crates are inexpensive and certainly have their uses, but they're far from the most attractive storage solution. They're not particularly visually appealing, even when stacked together. The small openings on their sides also do little to hide whatever you're storing inside. If you're ready to ditch the crates, try heading to your local second-hand shop and searching for an antique steamer trunk. These old travel cases are typically made from a mix of wood and leather, and often have metal locks or other unique fastenings around the sides. They come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and can sometimes be quite valuable depending on their branding and year of manufacture. Plus, they always have lots of space on the inside that you can leverage for tidying up your home.
Antique steamer trunks aren't just great clutter busters because of their internal volume. Their visual appeal lets you keep storage in a central location without it becoming an eyesore. Your guests, for example, will likely see it as a unique decor piece, and not associate it with storage at all. That's largely because an antique trunk always brings a ton of historic character to interiors. It looks exclusive and one-of-a-kind, and can serve as an attractive focal point in certain rooms. These trunks don't just suit traditional spaces; those who enjoy mixing modern and antique furniture in their home will most certainly adore them.
How to use an antique steamer trunk for storage
There are plenty of ways to use a steamer trunk to battle clutter around your home. You could use it to store blankets in your living room, or leave it at the foot of your bed and use it as a makeshift linen closet. Depending on the arrangement of your home, you might prefer to leave it on a landing or near the end of a hallway, where it could collect old books, heirlooms, or provide extra shoe storage. You could even try out a creative idea from chloebarcelou on TikTok by turning the trunk on its side and converting it into a makeshift closet, complete with wooden DIY dividers and shelves. If your antique trunk has a flat top, you could also position it next to your couch to convert it into a stylish coffee table alternative with vintage charm. Children's toys and games can fit in the trunk, too, as can carefully packed dishes and china.
@chloebarcelou
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To turn an old steamer trunk into a clutter buster, you may need to carefully clean it out first. Remove dust and dirt with a vacuum, a mild cleaner and a soft cloth. If needed, use brass cleaner on the hardware and Howard Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish on the wood to freshen up its appearance. A thorough cleaning helps show off your new antique find.