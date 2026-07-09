The Popular Home Service Brand That's Owned By IKEA

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who secretly love assembling IKEA furniture and everyone else who absolutely dreads it. One of the Swedish retailer's early employees came up with the revolutionary idea of flat-packed furniture after having trouble fitting a table into his car, and the rest is history. Today, most IKEA products are packaged this way, making them easier and cheaper to ship or lug home from one of the company's stores. Of course, that doesn't make assembly any easier. Unless you're a whiz with an Allen wrench or are preternaturally gifted at deciphering IKEA's seemingly hieroglyphic instruction manuals, putting together bed frames, shelving units, and other furniture can be a challenge. To help solve that problem, IKEA acquired Taskrabbit, an online platform connecting customers with "Taskers" ready to assemble the ready-to-assemble furniture for you.

Originally founded in 2008 by a former IBM software engineer Leah Busque as RunMyErrand, Taskrabbit started as an auction-style website where contractors bid for on-demand projects posted by busy homeowners. Within a few years, the company changed its name, moved to San Francisco, and shifted to a marketplace model embraced by tech startups like Uber. When IKEA acquired Taskrabbit in 2017, existing customers, industry experts, and interior design fans offered high praise for the collaboration.

The partnership appears to have paid off. "Taskrabbit's assembly service has been a game-changer for our customers, offering them convenience and reliability, two must-haves when shopping at IKEA," IKEA CEO Javier Quiñones explained in a 2025 press release. According to IKEA, integrating Taskrabbit booking into checkout led to a 50% increase in customers adding assembly services to their orders, while returns on the company's most complex products fell by nearly 40%.