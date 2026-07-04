IKEA Has A New Space-Saving Solution For Instant Bedside Storage
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In small bedrooms where every inch counts, finding a space-efficient nightstand can make a big difference in comfort and tidiness. It's even better when you can find a nightstand with extra organizational features. IKEA sells several stylish and compact options; the IKEA PS 2026 Nightstand has a particularly small footprint that's ideal for tight areas.
This nightstand is made of solid pine (not particleboard, which is typical of IKEA), so it's one of the brand's more hardwearing offerings. The surface is treated, so it's not ready to paint or stain like some of IKEA's other pine furniture, but the finish does add to its durability. The unit measures just shy of 20 inches tall, by 11¾ inches wide, and 11¾ inches deep. So, it's a space-saving storage idea for small bedrooms, and the square shape tucks nicely beside a bed frame.
If you noticed that this nightstand looks like a birdhouse, that's an intentional design element. It's part of IKEA's PS collection, which prioritizes playfulness and functionality in design. The hole in the front is a handle, and you can open the magnet-latched door to access the cubby within. The nightstand was also designed with two cable holes inside, one in each back corner, which allow cords to be routed through. With this minor addition, this nightstand can double as a bedside table and a convenient device organizer and charging area.
The IKEA PS 2026 Nightstand offers streamlined bedroom storage
Finding furniture that can serve more than one use is one of our favorite small space organizing tips. On top, this nightstand fits bedside essentials like your alarm clock, table lamp, and glass of water. There's also room to stash a few books below the unit, with the sides serving as bookends. An extra storage basket or bin could also be added to this bottom section. The interior can be used as hidden storage for small electronics, like smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, and iPads. If you have an outlet nearby, the cable holes help with hiding and organizing the cords. Certain items (like your phone) can be kept on top and accessible while charging, as a cable can be threaded from the inside through the hole in the front.
IKEA shows how the VÄSTMÄRKE Wireless Charger can also be added inside the nightstand. It only charges one device at a time, but they just need to be placed on it to charge, rather than having to search for and plug in a cable. For more devices, a multi-charging stand streamlines the process. For example, the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Station is one option that's small enough to fit inside this little IKEA unit.
It's important to note that the cable holes are rather small. They will fit typical phone charging cables, but they're unlikely to fit a plug through. You may have to do some experimenting if you want to try and fit a power strip inside. The solid wood build is an extra benefit here, though, since if you have the right tools, you can cut a larger cord hole in the back of the unit.