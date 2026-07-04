IKEA Has A New Space-Saving Solution For Instant Bedside Storage

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In small bedrooms where every inch counts, finding a space-efficient nightstand can make a big difference in comfort and tidiness. It's even better when you can find a nightstand with extra organizational features. IKEA sells several stylish and compact options; the IKEA PS 2026 Nightstand has a particularly small footprint that's ideal for tight areas.

This nightstand is made of solid pine (not particleboard, which is typical of IKEA), so it's one of the brand's more hardwearing offerings. The surface is treated, so it's not ready to paint or stain like some of IKEA's other pine furniture, but the finish does add to its durability. The unit measures just shy of 20 inches tall, by 11¾ inches wide, and 11¾ inches deep. So, it's a space-saving storage idea for small bedrooms, and the square shape tucks nicely beside a bed frame.

If you noticed that this nightstand looks like a birdhouse, that's an intentional design element. It's part of IKEA's PS collection, which prioritizes playfulness and functionality in design. The hole in the front is a handle, and you can open the magnet-latched door to access the cubby within. The nightstand was also designed with two cable holes inside, one in each back corner, which allow cords to be routed through. With this minor addition, this nightstand can double as a bedside table and a convenient device organizer and charging area.