Stop Cramming Your Kitchen Drawers: There's A Better Way To Store Plastic Lids

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Even in a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, plastic container lids can still be a big problem. They come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and as a result, they rarely stack together neatly. They'll decrease your kitchen's storage capacity if left untamed, and will waste your time, too, since you'll have to dig through your drawer for the specific lids you need when you're preparing or putting away a meal. Thankfully, a simple store-bought container lid organizer can usually put a stop to these sorts of problems. These products come in a range of different sizes, and often have adjustable dividers that fit into their bases. What really makes them such effective space-savers is the fact that they store your lids vertically, rather than in stacks.

You can order a plastic lid organizer online for a reasonable price from retailers like Walmart and Amazon. A product like the Lifewit Kitchen Expandable Lids Holder, for example, currently costs just under $18, and extends up to 17.3 inches in length. Most plastic lid organizers can fit in deep drawers as well as standard cabinets, and are only as tall as your lids are wide. Many have built-in handles along the sides, and some offerings, such as the SWOMMOLY Expandable Food Storage Lid Organizer, even come with labels that make it easier to reference what kinds of lids belong in which section of the tray. A good lid holder can ultimately start you on the path toward finding a smarter way to organize your deep cabinets.