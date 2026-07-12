Turn A Dollar Tree Candle Holder & Baskets Into Elegant Countertop Storage

Walking into Dollar Tree is a bit like a DIY treasure hunt. Sure, you can use those serving bowls, candle holders, wire baskets, and wine glasses as intended, and there are plenty of affordable Dollar Tree organization finds that double as decor. But you can also pair them to make them even more fabulous. Beth from the TikTok channel wecraftaroundwithbeth created an elegant example using Dollar Tree wire baskets and a candlestick holder. The candle holder serves as the post that secures a larger bottom basket and a smaller top basket into a tiered organizer — perfect to use to contain clutter.

The bottom tier consists of an Essentials Wire Tray that's roughly 2 inches tall. In the original, the top tier is the Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Basket. It's a taller basket than the base, but its length and width are smaller than the tray's, creating that typical graduated-tier effect. If you want variation in shape, use an Essentials Round Basket for the top tier, or grab any two wire baskets you find at Dollar Tree, in your own stash, or at secondhand shops. This organizer idea is flexible enough to use different components.

A Black Iron Candle Holder from Dollar Tree creates an ideal support section between the baskets. But you can grab any candle holder, whether it's one you already own or something you thrift, as long as it's sturdy. To easily line the wire baskets so small items won't fall through the gaps, gather cardboard and decorative contact paper or peel-and-stick wallpaper. Finally, you'll need E6000 or a similar secure glue, along with extra details you want to add to customize your display.