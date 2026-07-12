Turn A Dollar Tree Candle Holder & Baskets Into Elegant Countertop Storage
Walking into Dollar Tree is a bit like a DIY treasure hunt. Sure, you can use those serving bowls, candle holders, wire baskets, and wine glasses as intended, and there are plenty of affordable Dollar Tree organization finds that double as decor. But you can also pair them to make them even more fabulous. Beth from the TikTok channel wecraftaroundwithbeth created an elegant example using Dollar Tree wire baskets and a candlestick holder. The candle holder serves as the post that secures a larger bottom basket and a smaller top basket into a tiered organizer — perfect to use to contain clutter.
The bottom tier consists of an Essentials Wire Tray that's roughly 2 inches tall. In the original, the top tier is the Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Basket. It's a taller basket than the base, but its length and width are smaller than the tray's, creating that typical graduated-tier effect. If you want variation in shape, use an Essentials Round Basket for the top tier, or grab any two wire baskets you find at Dollar Tree, in your own stash, or at secondhand shops. This organizer idea is flexible enough to use different components.
A Black Iron Candle Holder from Dollar Tree creates an ideal support section between the baskets. But you can grab any candle holder, whether it's one you already own or something you thrift, as long as it's sturdy. To easily line the wire baskets so small items won't fall through the gaps, gather cardboard and decorative contact paper or peel-and-stick wallpaper. Finally, you'll need E6000 or a similar secure glue, along with extra details you want to add to customize your display.
Create a Dollar Tree wire basket tiered tray
Before you start assembling these Dollar Tree items to perfectly organize your kitchen or other spaces, decide what color you want your tiered stand to be. The Dollar Tree baskets come in gold and black finishes, but the candle holder only comes in black. If you can only find contrasting finishes, you can go with a mixed-finish look or spray-paint everything to match. Of course, if gold or black don't fit your decor scheme, choose any spray paint color that works.
To line the baskets, trace the bottoms onto pieces of cardboard, then cut them out. Cover them with fabric, contact paper, or peel-and-stick wallpaper, and glue them to the bottoms of the baskets. If you want to divide the storage, cut additional pieces of cardboard, cover them with the same material, and glue them in vertically to separate the storage space. To cover the sides, weave ribbon, leather strips, or decorative rope through the slats and secure them with hot glue.
For the legs, paint and attach wooden blocks or pegs underneath. Then, you're ready to assemble the stand. Use hot glue or E6000 to attach the bottom of the candle holder in the center of the top and bottom trays. The finished product works on any countertop or desk to store a number of items. You can add it to the list of Dollar Tree bathroom finds to organize clutter when you use it on your vanity top, for example.