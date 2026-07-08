Home Depot Is Offering Buy One Get Two Free On These Dewalt Tools

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One free DeWalt tool? That would be a lucky enough find, even on a "buy nothing" online marketplace. But two free, brand-new DeWalt tools direct from Home Depot? That seems unrealistic. Yet DIYers are claiming their free tools just by buying the DeWalt 20V MAX lithium-ion starter kit. While many exciting Home Depot 4th of July deals end on July 9, 2026, this three-for-one deal runs through July 19th. That gives you plenty of time to expand your tool collection at a significant discount.

This deal starts with your purchase of that DeWalt starter kit, which includes two batteries and a charger for $299. And, of course, along with those batteries, you need new cordless tools. You get to choose two from a limited selection with this deal. Three options currently show up on the Home Depot website: a drywall screw gun, a jobsite fan, and a hammer drill.

Fortunately, DeWalt isn't one of the power tool brands you should avoid: It started back in 1924 and really took off in the 1930s and 1940s. Though it was acquired by Black & Decker (now Stanley Black & Decker) back in 1960, DeWalt is still a well-known name in power tools and was one of the top-selling brands in 2025. Cordless DeWalt tools from DeWalt are part of various collections, including 12V MAX, 20V MAX, and FLEXVOLT. The current Home Depot deal features items from the 20V MAX line.