Home Depot Is Offering Buy One Get Two Free On These Dewalt Tools
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One free DeWalt tool? That would be a lucky enough find, even on a "buy nothing" online marketplace. But two free, brand-new DeWalt tools direct from Home Depot? That seems unrealistic. Yet DIYers are claiming their free tools just by buying the DeWalt 20V MAX lithium-ion starter kit. While many exciting Home Depot 4th of July deals end on July 9, 2026, this three-for-one deal runs through July 19th. That gives you plenty of time to expand your tool collection at a significant discount.
This deal starts with your purchase of that DeWalt starter kit, which includes two batteries and a charger for $299. And, of course, along with those batteries, you need new cordless tools. You get to choose two from a limited selection with this deal. Three options currently show up on the Home Depot website: a drywall screw gun, a jobsite fan, and a hammer drill.
Fortunately, DeWalt isn't one of the power tool brands you should avoid: It started back in 1924 and really took off in the 1930s and 1940s. Though it was acquired by Black & Decker (now Stanley Black & Decker) back in 1960, DeWalt is still a well-known name in power tools and was one of the top-selling brands in 2025. Cordless DeWalt tools from DeWalt are part of various collections, including 12V MAX, 20V MAX, and FLEXVOLT. The current Home Depot deal features items from the 20V MAX line.
Buy DeWalt batteries to get two free power tools
The starter kit currently costs $299, has a limit of three per order, and is an online deal only. Both batteries in the set power all of your 20V MAX tools (there are over 250 tools in the line). You get one 5Ah battery, an XR POWERPACK 4Ah battery, and a 4-amp charger. To get the free items, you'll need to add the battery set to your cart, then choose your two free tools.
When you click the free gifts on the product page — "Shop this Offer" then "See All" — the first option is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR cordless brushless drywall screw gun. It also works on metal, roofing, subfloor materials, and steel decking. This could be a good freebie if you're undertaking a remodel or building project that requires lots of fasteners. The DeWalt 20V MAX jobsite fan delivers a concentrated airflow with variable speed options. It stands on its own, but you can also hang or mount it to a wall to keep your workspace cooler and well-ventilated. The final gift option is the DeWalt ATOMIC MAX brushless cordless hammer drill. The compact design and integrated LED light both help in tight spaces.
Not a DeWalt fan? Customers can score free Milwaukee tools at Home Depot right now, too, though that deal consists of one free Milwaukee tool with purchase of the brand's M18 battery kit. Taking advantage of one of these Home Depot offers can save you money, but it's only a good investment if you need the batteries as much as the tools (since each tool on its own costs quite a bit less than the battery kit), and you will use all of the items you get. Assess your needs realistically to decide if you should act on these specials.