Customers Can Score Free Milwaukee Tools At Home Depot Right Now

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When you're looking to add new power tools to your arsenal, you expect to pay a good sum per tool. But what if we told you that you can score certain Milwaukee tools for free right now? Home Depot is running an offer till July 18, 2026, wherein if you buy the Milwaukee M18 18-volt lithium-ion high output starter kit, you receive one complimentary tool. And if you make the purchase by the end of July 8, you can avail of the Home Depot 4th of July deal, too. So, you'll pay $299 (plus delivery charges if any) instead of the regular $349 for the kit itself, which consists of two 6.0 Ah batteries and a plug-in charger.

As for the tools you can add to your battery order for no additional cost, you can choose one from among 10 compatible options belonging to the M18 series. The list includes heavy-duty tools, like the 18-volt ¼ HP cordless transfer pump, Fuel Packout 18-​volt cordless 2.​5 gallons​ wet/​dry vacuum, Fuel 18V brushless cordless grinder, and 18V brushless cordless 1-inch SDS-​Plus D-​Handle rotary hammer.

There are also a few outdoor equipment options on the list, such as the Fuel 120 MPH 500 CFM 18V brushless cordless handheld blower and the 18-volt cordless Rocket Dual Power tower light. Alternatively, you can get cutting tools, like the Fuel 18V brushless cordless jig saw or the Fuel Gen-​2 18V brushless cordless Sawzall reciprocating saw. The Fuel 18V brushless cordless ½-inch​ hammer drill/​driver and 18-​volt cordless electric portable inflator are also among your choices for one free tool with purchase of the battery kit.