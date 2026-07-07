Customers Can Score Free Milwaukee Tools At Home Depot Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you're looking to add new power tools to your arsenal, you expect to pay a good sum per tool. But what if we told you that you can score certain Milwaukee tools for free right now? Home Depot is running an offer till July 18, 2026, wherein if you buy the Milwaukee M18 18-volt lithium-ion high output starter kit, you receive one complimentary tool. And if you make the purchase by the end of July 8, you can avail of the Home Depot 4th of July deal, too. So, you'll pay $299 (plus delivery charges if any) instead of the regular $349 for the kit itself, which consists of two 6.0 Ah batteries and a plug-in charger.
As for the tools you can add to your battery order for no additional cost, you can choose one from among 10 compatible options belonging to the M18 series. The list includes heavy-duty tools, like the 18-volt ¼ HP cordless transfer pump, Fuel Packout 18-volt cordless 2.5 gallons wet/dry vacuum, Fuel 18V brushless cordless grinder, and 18V brushless cordless 1-inch SDS-Plus D-Handle rotary hammer.
There are also a few outdoor equipment options on the list, such as the Fuel 120 MPH 500 CFM 18V brushless cordless handheld blower and the 18-volt cordless Rocket Dual Power tower light. Alternatively, you can get cutting tools, like the Fuel 18V brushless cordless jig saw or the Fuel Gen-2 18V brushless cordless Sawzall reciprocating saw. The Fuel 18V brushless cordless ½-inch hammer drill/driver and 18-volt cordless electric portable inflator are also among your choices for one free tool with purchase of the battery kit.
Should you invest in the Milwaukee M18 High Output Starter Kit?
The M18 high output starter kit might seem like a good option initially. After all, you get two 6 Ampere-hour batteries and an M18/M12 charger along with another listed tool of your choice at no additional cost. But here's the thing: this offer only makes sense if you genuinely need the kit. If you already have enough batteries, all the Milwaukee M18 tools you can pick here are cheaper than the starter pack itself. So, you don't really have to pay $349 (after July 8) to get a $200 cordless handheld blower for cleaning up fallen leaves in your yard. Alternatively, another route to qualify for the current free tool offer is to pick up the M18 Fuel 18V cordless mid torque ½-inch impact wrench for $549.
That being said, if you can put the battery kit to good use, it has an average star rating of 4.7 on Home Depot's website, with over 85% of 4,150 reviewers awarding it 5 stars. Happy with their purchase, one customer wrote, "I tried to do the cheap route and buy a knock-off M-18 off Amazon — HUGE MISTAKE. These batteries make a world of difference. [They are] powerful and last so long — charge fast." Other customers appreciate that the batteries can withstand heavy use and makes it easier to use cordless devices longer. However, not all users have reported a good experience. One person had to get the battery repaired within the three-year warranty period because it didn't boost the runtime of their cordless weed eater. A couple of people also faced issues while charging. So, consider these pros and cons before making a decision.