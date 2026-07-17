Not Kitchenware: There's Another Antique Thrift Store Find Worth Hunting For

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From Le Creuset Dutch ovens to Corningware, there's no shortage of valuable kitchenware you could hunt down at a thrift store. However, these are far from the only valuable items you could hope to track down among the shelves and aisles of your local thrift shops. In particular, a barrister bookcase is a notable antique thrift store find that could end up being worth a lot more than you think.

Named after the English high-court lawyers who used to travel with their legal books, barrister bookcases are designed to look as though they are composed of individual solid wood storage shelves with a glass-fronted door. Early models used to be modular and even had side handles that allowed the barrister to transport their bookshelves to and from court. They eventually transformed into single furniture pieces, but the individual glass-door shelves remain, allowing for optimal organization and a clean, classically sophisticated look.

These bookcases have been around since the late 19th century and are still made by furniture companies to this day. A brand new barrister bookcase, like this Amish Sheffield Barrister, will retail for around $1,500. Prices aren't much cheaper in the online auction house world, where antique barrister bookcases can easily climb to prices upwards of $4,000. As such, nabbing one for a few hundred (or even less) in a thrift store could just be the find of a lifetime.