Try A DIY Wood Pallet Bookshelf To Organize Your Reading Materials In Style

Do you often find your coffers flush with extra wood pallets? Whether you run a small business that gets a lot of bulky deliveries, live next to a big box store that's giving them away, or are buying your own individual wood pallets online, there's much you can accomplish by repurposing the heavy-duty materials that go into these tools of transit.

Let's say you have books in need of storage. Maybe the bookshelves you have don't quite fit them, or the shelves you're looking at are the wrong depth. In either case, pallets can come to the rescue, because they make the perfect material for bookshelves.

For instance, Lady Lee's Home, a YouTube channel run by a single mom looking to teach homesteaders how to care for their property and farmland, posted one video showcasing a DIY wall-mounted bookshelf project that adds a rustic flair to any room by breaking apart and recombining the rungs of a wood pallet. Now, to be fair, this kind of DIY project can just as easily be accomplished with a handful of 2x4s, a circular or handsaw, and some screws. However, what makes pallets such a great material for projects such as this — or for that matter, repurposing a wood pallet for coffee mug storage, or numerous other DIYs — is that (1) with pallets, you know the materials are guaranteed to be sturdy, and (2) the upcycling benefits of taking something that could've been trash and turning it into a cherished part of your home. The rustic look offered by a DIY pallet bookshelf is just icing on the cake, and while Lady Lee's shelf is certainly cool, there are plenty of ways to transform a wood pallet into the home decor of your dreams.