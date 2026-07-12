Skip The Wood Stain: A More Creative Way To Refresh An Old Coffee Table

Some old coffee tables may be valuable vintage tables, but others are just plain old. If your coffee table is looking a bit rough around the edges, put down the stain and reach for your art supplies instead. There's a simple and beautiful way to refresh your old coffee table without stain, and you can even skip painting it. Layering book pages over the surface and sealing them in place can give your table a completely new look. Plus, it's incredibly easy and affordable, since all you need is paper and decoupage glue.

You can use book pages that are purely text or choose illustrations to add more color. While any book can be used, this is a lovely way to give a second life to older books. If they're falling apart at the seams and likely to end up in a recycling bin, why not use them to turn your table into a creative statement piece? If the thought of cutting apart any book makes you gasp in horror, don't panic. You could just as easily repurpose old magazines for this. You can even personalize your paper choice to align with the ways you use your coffee table. If you have young family members who like to play at the table, give them coloring pages to complete and then use those for the table top. Do you usually read the newspaper or play music sitting near the table? Use newspapers or sheet music. You could even write sweet notes or positive affirmations to yourself, then cover your table in them. Have your friends and family write some too, for a beautiful table that also serves as a pick-me-up on bad days!