Skip The Wood Stain: A More Creative Way To Refresh An Old Coffee Table
Some old coffee tables may be valuable vintage tables, but others are just plain old. If your coffee table is looking a bit rough around the edges, put down the stain and reach for your art supplies instead. There's a simple and beautiful way to refresh your old coffee table without stain, and you can even skip painting it. Layering book pages over the surface and sealing them in place can give your table a completely new look. Plus, it's incredibly easy and affordable, since all you need is paper and decoupage glue.
You can use book pages that are purely text or choose illustrations to add more color. While any book can be used, this is a lovely way to give a second life to older books. If they're falling apart at the seams and likely to end up in a recycling bin, why not use them to turn your table into a creative statement piece? If the thought of cutting apart any book makes you gasp in horror, don't panic. You could just as easily repurpose old magazines for this. You can even personalize your paper choice to align with the ways you use your coffee table. If you have young family members who like to play at the table, give them coloring pages to complete and then use those for the table top. Do you usually read the newspaper or play music sitting near the table? Use newspapers or sheet music. You could even write sweet notes or positive affirmations to yourself, then cover your table in them. Have your friends and family write some too, for a beautiful table that also serves as a pick-me-up on bad days!
Refreshing your coffee table with book pages
Start by cleaning your coffee table to get rid of any stuck-on grit. If you have discolored spots on the legs or edges where the paper won't be, or if you just don't like its current color, you can paint your table first. Priming or lightly sanding the surface of your table can help the glue adhere if your table is metal, plastic, or sealed wood. Make sure the table is dry before you start decoupaging it. Separate pages that are attached or cut out specific passages or images you want to use. Lay the pages out on your coffee table and arrange them however you want. Overlapping the pages slightly will help you avoid gaps, but take care not to overlap them too much, as that could create an uneven texture.
Once they're arranged, carefully glue them in place using your decoupage glue. Don't worry about wrapping the edge of the table, just stick them down to the flat surface of the top. Now that the individual pages are glued down, coat the entire surface with another thin layer of glue to seal it in. You can also use a stronger sealant if you want a glossier or more professional finish. Let it dry, then trim the overhanging edges. Check for any corners or edges that aren't glued down, and your table is done! You can add extra detailing with pages or paint to the legs or other exposed areas, or even use a similar technique to update your dated cabinets to make them match.