14 Smart Ways To Use Old Magazines Around Your Home Instead Of Getting Rid Of Them

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Magazines are easy to hoard, as they're often too thin to display on a traditional bookshelf, but too nice to throw away. Instead of getting rid of an impressive collection through recycling or donating, get creative and give them a second life. By finding another use for these flimsy publications, you may even free up a magazine rack that can also be repurposed around the house. There are plenty of smart ways to reuse magazines around a home, whether they're upcycled for functional uses or completely restyled into DIY decor.

Below are 14 clever ways to flip a magazine collection, from enviable wall art to practical drawer liners. These methods greatly vary; some take hours to complete, while others are doable in minutes. We found DIY decor ideas that require little effort to fashion, as well as ideas that require repetitive cutting, rolling, and gluing. There is one thing that all these ideas have in common, though: They're very budget-friendly. Most magazine projects require very few tools and additional materials, even when crafting an entire table. In most cases, you'll need just three major supplies: adhesive, a cutting tool, and the magazine itself. But if you can't even imagine cutting some treasured publications, there are still cool ways to store magazines that also turns them into decor.