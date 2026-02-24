14 Genius Ideas To Repurpose A Thrifted Magazine Rack To Use Around The House
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Magazine racks have been around for ages. They really took off in the 20th century, but nowadays, they are less popular. As they fell out of style, many of these dated pieces ended up in thrift stores, estate sales, and secondhand shops. If you happen to come by one, don't pass it up. With a little refurbishment and careful placement, these receptacles are good for far more than storing magazines. Record storage, blanket bins, and toilet paper holders are just a few ideas for these nifty items.
Since they're often made of hardwood, woven materials, or leather, these uniquely crafted items are sturdy and have decorative appeal. They add natural texture to rooms and provide storage space for a variety of household items, from hobby supplies to bathroom linens to kitchen accessories. If the holder is still in good condition, there's no DIY necessary. Even if they are a little banged up, in most cases, all it takes is a marker, touch-up paint, wood stain, or sealant to restore their look. Once a magazine rack is cleaned and embellished to your preference, it can be integrated into a modern home. Pair this idea with other classic DIYs, such as repurposing thrifted doilies, to create a charming, cozy living space.
Repurpose a magazine rack to stow vinyl records
Show off your love for music and vintage design by sliding vinyl records into a magazine stand. Store them vertically so the album covers are visible. Don't lean them at too sharp an angle or pile them horizontally, as this causes bending and breakage over time. Avoid stuffing the holder too tightly by sliding in just enough records so they keep each other upright. Display this holder anywhere in your home as retro decor, or next to a record player for easy access.
Upcycle magazine storage to hold and organizearts and crafts
If a thrifted holder comes with a nifty handle and dividers, use it to organize arts and crafts. Start by covering the scratches on a thrifted magazine holder with a Rejuvenate Exact Match Wood Furniture & Floor Repair Marker. Store art supplies in organizers like the JARLINK Mesh Pouches before tucking them in the refurbished carrier. The finished setup is stylish enough to look like decor and practical enough to move around the house. As a result, it's the perfect home for crafting supplies.
Use a rack to store firewood in style
Trying to find a use for a 20th-century leather magazine rack? The open-sided pouch is the perfect size for chopped firewood. If the holder isn't made of real leather, clean it with vinegar and water first. If made of genuine leather, use a mild, non-alkaline soap. Let the holder fully dry before stocking it with spare firewood. This keeps the firewood off the ground and well ventilated, providing stylish storage that's within reach during the winter.
Turn a display stand into a throw blanket bin
Rejuvenate a seemingly unsalvageable, tarnished metal rack by painting it to create a cute bin for throw blankets. Spray it with a paint formulated for metal, such as Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch 2X Ultra Cover Spray Paint. Apply at least two light coats within a few minutes for the best results. You may need to repeat the process several times to fully remove the tarnish. Ensure the paint is dry, then roll up throw blankets, tuck them vertically, and slide the refurbished piece beside a couch.
Make a magazine display into a cozy nursery carrier
The smooth curves and vertical slats of an old-fashioned magazine holder already match the look of a traditional baby crib. With a fresh coat of paint and embellishments, it adds a cozy, vintage touch to home nurseries. Lightly sand the original wood using 120-grit sandpaper. Work up to 220-grit before repainting it in a soft pastel shade. Artistic individuals can paint tiny flowers on the sides. If you don't have a steady hand, attach small stickers, such as the Beunitone Vintage Wildflower Rub on Transfers for Crafts.
Stock an old rack with board games
Instead of filling a magazine rack with old publications, fill it with something a household can do together. Stack board games inside, and place the unit on a living room floor or a large entertainment center shelf. This board game storage idea makes cleanup a breeze and keeps these activities out in the open, so they aren't forgotten in the back of a deep closet. It has decorative value, especially when the rack matches other elements in the room. For example, a wicker rack complements rooms with similar materials, such as boho- and coastal-style decor.
Flip a magazine holder into a stylish shoe shelf
This common thrift store find doubles as shoe storage. The small size makes it easy to tuck by entryways, creating a cubby for about four pairs of shoes. Keep in mind that wet and dirty shoes can damage the shelf over time. If it's made of natural wood, use a clear, protective sealant, such as Guardsman Weather Defense Outdoor Wood Furniture Protector, to extend the rack's life. Don't forget to reapply the spray twice per year, and after thorough cleanings, to help keep it in good shape.
Store cooking trays and cooking utensils in a magazine box
Piling up baking pans and trays in the corner of a counter creates a cluttered eyesore. Turn the clutter into a decorative accent by repurposing a traditional magazine box. Refinish a wooden magazine holder to match your cabinets, or choose a paint color that complements your kitchen's color scheme. Another option is to cover the outside of the box in a decorative vinyl wrap, such as the Livebor Vintage Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper. Stack the cookware inside, so it's easy to rummage through and keep organized.
Upcycle a thrifted holder into wrapping paper and gift accessory storage
Turn a magazine rack with a handle into a portable wrapping-paper storage idea for the home. A dark wood caddy already has a warm, vintage vibe, making it the perfect holiday holder for wrapping paper, tissue paper, bows, and other gift-wrapping supplies. Tuck the paper rolls in the back, and store bows, ribbons, and accessories in mason jars on the front side. Leave the caddy in a designated gift-wrapping room, on display beside a Christmas tree, or tucked away in a closet.
Use a display rack as an elegant hand towel holder
Give a bathroom a classy touch with an elegant magazine holder that's been repurposed to hold hand towels. This item is likely not water-resistant, so make sure you treat it beforehand. Apply a protective rust inhibitor to the metal railings, such as Rust-Oleum Stops Rust Inhibitor Spray, and coat the wood with the aforementioned formula. Make sure to wipe down the rack if condensation forms, and designate a place to hang wet hand towels so they aren't returned to the dry holder.
Transform the top of a magazine rack into a toilet paper holder
Thrifted magazine racks with removable handles can work as a two-in-one solution. Fill the bottom with magazines, then slide a piece of toilet paper over the handle to create a classic bathroom holder for reading. Since it's in one of the most humid areas of the home, treat the wood for moisture resistance, and always run the exhaust fan after a shower. Consider propping the wood holder atop a narrow table or stool to keep it off the ground and safe from water leaks.
Thrift a standard wood holder to make spare toilet paper storage
If the thrifted wooden receptacle doesn't have a removable handle, it can still be used for storing toilet paper. Simply refinish the wood to match your cabinetry or other bathroom decor, then apply a water-resistant sealant. Set up the display on the floor or on a shelf beside a toilet, and fill the bottom with up to four spare toilet paper rolls. This creates the cutest toilet paper solution from a thrifted find that adds a traditional aesthetic to bathrooms.
Upcycle a display as a portable wine bottle carrier
Instead of splurging on a fancy wine bottle rack, repurpose a wooden magazine container to hold a collection. Use any magazine holder style, whether the bottom is flat or sloped. Turn wine bottles sideways in a sloped carrier, or stand them upright on a flat surface. Set up the rustic but lavish display on a kitchen counter, island, or on the floor. Don't attempt to transport wine bottles in this carrier, since it's built to carry magazines, not fragile glass cylinders.
Repurpose a magazine rack as a vintage-style utensil holder
Another way to repurpose this thrifted find is as another stylish kitchen organizer. Set up a traditional rack in a vintage-inspired kitchen, and stock it with a variety of cooking instruments. Lean the items against the top handle for support, making it easy to pluck out tools while preparing food. Add a cozy touch by draping a patterned hand towel over one side. Keep in mind that it's not possible to carry the holder around without the utensils toppling over, so pick a permanent spot in the kitchen to leave it.