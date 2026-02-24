14 Genius Ideas To Repurpose A Thrifted Magazine Rack To Use Around The House

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Magazine racks have been around for ages. They really took off in the 20th century, but nowadays, they are less popular. As they fell out of style, many of these dated pieces ended up in thrift stores, estate sales, and secondhand shops. If you happen to come by one, don't pass it up. With a little refurbishment and careful placement, these receptacles are good for far more than storing magazines. Record storage, blanket bins, and toilet paper holders are just a few ideas for these nifty items.

Since they're often made of hardwood, woven materials, or leather, these uniquely crafted items are sturdy and have decorative appeal. They add natural texture to rooms and provide storage space for a variety of household items, from hobby supplies to bathroom linens to kitchen accessories. If the holder is still in good condition, there's no DIY necessary. Even if they are a little banged up, in most cases, all it takes is a marker, touch-up paint, wood stain, or sealant to restore their look. Once a magazine rack is cleaned and embellished to your preference, it can be integrated into a modern home. Pair this idea with other classic DIYs, such as repurposing thrifted doilies, to create a charming, cozy living space.