The Thrift Store Find People Are Repurposing For Smart & Stylish Kitchen Towel Storage
Thrift stores are magical places filled with weird oddities and wonders; however, one common item you can find just about every time you visit is gaining popularity in the kitchen for its excellent use beyond its intended purpose. If you can find a vintage magazine stand, particularly one with a crossbar handle and a decent sized base, you will be amazed at how well it fits in your kitchen in terms of both style and variability. Due to the compact size, a magazine stand fits perfectly on kitchen countertops, and you can simply drape your tea towels over the edge for easy storage that looks classy.
That said, these thrift store gems aren't just for hanging towels; they can hold an array of kitchenware, which makes it a trendy utility addition to your kitchen counters. If you can find a magazine holder with a removable handle, you can actually use that handle to run through a paper towel roll as well. Depending on how large the base compartment is, you can also store all sorts of cooking tools, glassware, and gadgets. But if you're dedicated to towel storage, there are several easy tricks for folding kitchen towels that can maximize space in your thrift store kitchen organizer.
Other uses for magazine holders in and out of the kitchen
Turn a magazine rack into a simple kitchen display. Watch the utensils and teaware come alive in a cozy, rule-free setup. Stay for the vintage vibes and tiny details. #vintagestyle #thriftwithme #thriftfinds #fleamarket #trendtok♬ original sound - jenn.stebbins0
Once you've found the perfect magazine holder at your local thrift store, go beyond kitchen towels and get creative with your storage organization. For example, to imitate @jenn.stebbins0 on TikTok, you can use these vintage finds to store all your different kitchen utensils. Because of the width of the organizer and height of the walls, magazine holders actually work great for your ladles, whisks, spatulas, and more. Also, the charming vintage aesthetic allow these organizers to fit right in with almost any kitchen decor theme. Indeed, these unassuming thrift store finds look like they were made to be in the kitchen.
What's more, if you nab several magazine holders at the thrift store, you can repurpose them in more rooms than just your kitchen. In entryways, this common thrift store find doubles as a smart shoe storage solution. You can put shoes on either side of the center handle, allowing a clean and trendy new way to store your shoes that you can easily move around without making a mess. Additionally, magazine holders double as the cutest toilet paper storage solution in your bathroom. Similarly to your shoes, you can stash them on either side of the center handle and let them pile up in a neat, endearing manner that will be a great addition to your cozy bathroom.