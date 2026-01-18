The Thrift Store Find People Are Repurposing For Smart & Stylish Kitchen Towel Storage

Thrift stores are magical places filled with weird oddities and wonders; however, one common item you can find just about every time you visit is gaining popularity in the kitchen for its excellent use beyond its intended purpose. If you can find a vintage magazine stand, particularly one with a crossbar handle and a decent sized base, you will be amazed at how well it fits in your kitchen in terms of both style and variability. Due to the compact size, a magazine stand fits perfectly on kitchen countertops, and you can simply drape your tea towels over the edge for easy storage that looks classy.

That said, these thrift store gems aren't just for hanging towels; they can hold an array of kitchenware, which makes it a trendy utility addition to your kitchen counters. If you can find a magazine holder with a removable handle, you can actually use that handle to run through a paper towel roll as well. Depending on how large the base compartment is, you can also store all sorts of cooking tools, glassware, and gadgets. But if you're dedicated to towel storage, there are several easy tricks for folding kitchen towels that can maximize space in your thrift store kitchen organizer.