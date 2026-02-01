Ditch The Paint: There's A More Creative Way To Refresh Dated Cabinets
The cabinets in your kitchen really set the mood for the entire aesthetic. If you have dated cupboards that you aren't fond of, you don't have to break the bank to change them up. Rather than calling in painters or a contractor for an overhaul, ditch the paint and give them a new look with a simple DIY: decoupage. This is one of those clever budget kitchen ideas that is great for a low-stress glow-up. If you make a mistake, it's incredibly easy to fix with some warm water and a scraping tool. Just be sure to seal them when you're sure of the finished product, or you won't be able to clean them later.
The magical thing about decoupage is that you can do it with practically any paper product, which opens the design doors for a wide range of colors, patterns, and designs. The paper is pressed to the wood and coated in glue to hold it in place. It sounds a little grade schoolish, but the finished product is a game-changer. This is one of those unique ways you never thought to update your kitchen cabinets, but one you'll be glad you tried if you're looking for a quick change for dated cabinets.
Changing up your dated cabinets
As you ditch paint to begin your alternative kitchen update, you'll need a few supplies, including decoupage glue like Mod Podge, scissors, a paint brush, and your chosen paper product. There are many options for the stick-on product. Visit a local craft store such as Michaels for Redesign Decoupage Tissue, made especially for this type of project, or get creative. Some DIYers use printed napkins, like Crtiin assorted floral napkins, which work well because they are thinner than printing paper, but a little thicker than tissue. Once supplies are compiled, you're ready to give those dated cabinets some much-needed love.
Apply glue to the area you want to update with a paintbrush. Cut the paper to fit the area and press it down, smoothing it out so there are no wrinkles. Apply a second top coat of glue and let it dry. Seal it with a top coat of acrylic varnish or wood finish so you can wash it without peeling.
Something to consider when choosing your paper product is the style and color it provides. Go with light patterns for a bright aesthetic or moody ones if you've been looking for dark kitchen cabinet ideas to add drama to your cooking space. Play with the shape of your designs. You don't have to use a whole sheet of decoupage paper. Cut small sections or images to make your cabinets unique. You'll have a new-looking kitchen in no time, with no paint required.