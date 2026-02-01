Ditch The Paint: There's A More Creative Way To Refresh Dated Cabinets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The cabinets in your kitchen really set the mood for the entire aesthetic. If you have dated cupboards that you aren't fond of, you don't have to break the bank to change them up. Rather than calling in painters or a contractor for an overhaul, ditch the paint and give them a new look with a simple DIY: decoupage. This is one of those clever budget kitchen ideas that is great for a low-stress glow-up. If you make a mistake, it's incredibly easy to fix with some warm water and a scraping tool. Just be sure to seal them when you're sure of the finished product, or you won't be able to clean them later.

The magical thing about decoupage is that you can do it with practically any paper product, which opens the design doors for a wide range of colors, patterns, and designs. The paper is pressed to the wood and coated in glue to hold it in place. It sounds a little grade schoolish, but the finished product is a game-changer. This is one of those unique ways you never thought to update your kitchen cabinets, but one you'll be glad you tried if you're looking for a quick change for dated cabinets.