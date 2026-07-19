Ditch The Rack: A More Creative Way To Hang Bathroom Towels With Thrifted Casket Handles
If you're into gothic decor or are a lover of all things spooky, you're going to adore this unique bathroom storage option. A lot of modern towel racks and bars are rather boring, plain metal rods. On the other hand, this opulent-looking alternative is all things macabre but doubles as a stylish bathroom fixture. On TikTok, heatherskelter shared her unique idea of using a casket handle to hang hand towels. Casket handles are shaped like rods and typically feature ornate metal brackets that secure them to the side of the coffin. While this design makes it easy for pallbearers to carry the casket, it's also a similar shape to a towel bar.
Because of their convenient design and beautiful decoration, casket handles are a perfect thrift store solution for keeping bathroom towels off the floor. Depending on the style of coffin handles you thrift, they may look gothic, but others appear just like fancy or vintage hardware. More modern casket handles can look very similar to ornamental towel bars. While heatherskelter's repurposed coffin handle has a dark gray finish that gives it that eerie, haunted castle vibe, others may be a prettier gold, bronze, or silver color. Many of them are metal, but others are wood, providing a more rustic style.
Upcycling thrifted casket handles as bathroom towel bars
In her video, heatherskelter showed how this creative way to hang and store bathroom towels can be installed quickly and easily. With a drill, screw the brackets that are already attached to the casket handle directly onto your wall. Some modern brackets may not have holes for screws, making the casket fixture more difficult to mount on the wall. The TikToker repurposed her coffin handle for smaller hand towels near the sink, but longer bars could work for bath towels as well. While most casket handles are bars, some have a curved, door-knocker kind of design that would be perfect for fingertip towels.
If you have a lot of towels, look for a whole set of coffin handles while thrifting or searching online marketplaces. That way, your bars will match. This clever way to hang bathroom towels could also be mounted onto a wooden board, allowing you to hang a couple of handles together for a DIY rack.