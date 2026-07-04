Goodbye Towel Racks: A More Creative Way To Hang & Store Towels Is At The Thrift Store

If there's one thing thrifty DIYers are good at, it's repurposing items creatively. A towel bar in the bathroom? Boring! But use that same bar in the living room, and suddenly you have a clever way to store blankets and keep them off the floor. So why the aversion to the towel rack in the bathroom? Maybe you don't love the look of towel bars, or you have a tiny spot in your powder room that could use a little extra towel storage, but won't hold a rack. Whatever the reason, try another repurposing project: hanging a basket on the wall to create towel storage and a towel bar all in one.

An ideal basket for this project is one that's square or rectangular with relatively straight sides and a handle that rotates. That allows you to turn the handle into a makeshift towel bar. Don't already have a basket that fits the description? Grab your keys and check for secondhand options — thrift stores and garage sales are often loaded with baskets, likely only costing a few dollars. You'll also need nails or screws to mount the basket.

Not only is this towel storage solution inexpensive, but it's also versatile and attractive. The woven material adds texture and natural tones to your bathroom, and the basket's protruding depth draws the eye. Unlike a regular towel bar, which only holds a few towels, a basket can hold multiple extra rolled towels. Your guests will thank you for keeping fresh towels easily accessible.