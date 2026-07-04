Goodbye Towel Racks: A More Creative Way To Hang & Store Towels Is At The Thrift Store
If there's one thing thrifty DIYers are good at, it's repurposing items creatively. A towel bar in the bathroom? Boring! But use that same bar in the living room, and suddenly you have a clever way to store blankets and keep them off the floor. So why the aversion to the towel rack in the bathroom? Maybe you don't love the look of towel bars, or you have a tiny spot in your powder room that could use a little extra towel storage, but won't hold a rack. Whatever the reason, try another repurposing project: hanging a basket on the wall to create towel storage and a towel bar all in one.
An ideal basket for this project is one that's square or rectangular with relatively straight sides and a handle that rotates. That allows you to turn the handle into a makeshift towel bar. Don't already have a basket that fits the description? Grab your keys and check for secondhand options — thrift stores and garage sales are often loaded with baskets, likely only costing a few dollars. You'll also need nails or screws to mount the basket.
Not only is this towel storage solution inexpensive, but it's also versatile and attractive. The woven material adds texture and natural tones to your bathroom, and the basket's protruding depth draws the eye. Unlike a regular towel bar, which only holds a few towels, a basket can hold multiple extra rolled towels. Your guests will thank you for keeping fresh towels easily accessible.
Hang a basket with a handle for cute, functional towel storage
Since the basket will hold clean towels, give it a good wash before proceeding. To clean a wicker basket, start with compressed air or a vacuum to remove dust and other particles. You can also spot-clean the basket with a cloth or a gentle brush, using soapy water. Before hanging the basket, let it dry completely to avoid mold growth.
When mounting the basket, you want the container's bottom flat against the wall, so it'll be sideways compared to how you would place it on a table. Position the basket so the handle can be rotated downward and hangs horizontally below the lower edge like a towel bar. As you hold the basket up to the wall, decide where the screws or nails should go so they fit through the gaps in the weave. You'll want one on each side along the top edge. After mounting it, roll towels and stack them inside. Leave one towel out, so you can fold and drape it over the handle.
If the top of the basket is flat, place a faux draping plant on top to decorate the towel storage. Or attach decorative elements, such as buttons, beads, ribbon, or twine, around the edge to match the basket to the room's theme. And while this idea is often used for bathroom storage, you can also use it as a clever way to use baskets to organize kitchen towels. Mount the basket on the wall near your meal prep area or sink to keep towels accessible.