Not A Ladder: The Clever Way To Store Blankets And Keep Them Off The Floor

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Blankets seem to have a way of ending up everywhere. Draped over the back of a couch, stuffed in a basket, or accidentally puddled onto the floor, they can make a living space feel more cluttered than it really is. While blanket ladders have become popular, they're not the only stylish option for keeping throws organized. Towel bars are an underutilized storage item for bedroom and living room storage that can offer a dedicated place to store throw blankets.

Wall-mounted towel bars can hold blankets nicely, without the extra bulk of a ladder. They have a few pros over ladders, baskets, and even a similar curtain rod hack for blanket storage. Unlike ladders and baskets, a wall-mounted bar doesn't take up any floor or shelf space. You can mount bars over a console, credenza, or short bookcase, without impeding on existing storage. The single bar has less visual weight than a ladder, so it puts more focus on the blankets if you want them to double as decor.

With options to fit cramped bathrooms, you can find plenty of compact towel bars. They're a better small-space solution than curtain rods. Just keep in mind that these products are designed to hold towels, so you don't want to overload them; they're better for lighter throw blankets than hefty quilts. For heavy blankets, curtain rods tend to hold more weight but are also often longer. Towel bars are suitable for light blankets, are ideal for smaller spaces, and have some design features and configurations that might make them your top pick for blanket storage.