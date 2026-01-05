The Brilliant Curtain Rod Hack For Blanket Storage That Doubles As Cute Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the items taking up space in the closet, blankets are by far the most frustrating to store. The average linen closet in the U.S. is approximately 30 to 36 inches wide and up to 24 inches deep. This doesn't leave a whole lot of room for quilts, comforters, and duvets. And what about all those beautiful throws and cozy knitted numbers Grandma made for you that you'd like to display? Rather than spending money on chests or drawers that will take up more floor space, you might want to think vertically with a clever curtain rod hack. This is one of the most clever blanket storage ideas you'll find, and it isn't too difficult to pull off.

The hack involves hanging multiple sturdy curtain rods on your wall in something of a ladder formation, rather than over your windows. It not only keeps blankets out of closets and drawers, but creates something of a decor piece as well, transforming bedding into artistic tapestries. These are blanket racks that you'll want to hang everything on. Put one in the kitchen for a dramatic display of tea towels, or the bathroom for bath towels — you could even put one in the bedroom to hang fashion scarves. The fun part is customizing the setup to suit your home's aesthetic.