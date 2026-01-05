The Brilliant Curtain Rod Hack For Blanket Storage That Doubles As Cute Decor
Of all the items taking up space in the closet, blankets are by far the most frustrating to store. The average linen closet in the U.S. is approximately 30 to 36 inches wide and up to 24 inches deep. This doesn't leave a whole lot of room for quilts, comforters, and duvets. And what about all those beautiful throws and cozy knitted numbers Grandma made for you that you'd like to display? Rather than spending money on chests or drawers that will take up more floor space, you might want to think vertically with a clever curtain rod hack. This is one of the most clever blanket storage ideas you'll find, and it isn't too difficult to pull off.
The hack involves hanging multiple sturdy curtain rods on your wall in something of a ladder formation, rather than over your windows. It not only keeps blankets out of closets and drawers, but creates something of a decor piece as well, transforming bedding into artistic tapestries. These are blanket racks that you'll want to hang everything on. Put one in the kitchen for a dramatic display of tea towels, or the bathroom for bath towels — you could even put one in the bedroom to hang fashion scarves. The fun part is customizing the setup to suit your home's aesthetic.
Hacking your curtain rods into blanket decor
The foundation of this blanket storing hack couldn't be simpler. All you need are some rods that extend out from the wall with enough depth to fit your preferred quilt. You'll also want to look at things like sturdiness and weight allowance. Not all rods are made equal, so look for one that will hold up to the heavier fabrics, like Vimayta heavy duty single curtain rods. You can also choose a double rod to hang more throws at once. To install these, you'll need a level, a stud finder, a chalk pencil, a tape measure, a drill, screws that fit your chosen rod, and a screwdriver tip for your drill.
Use the stud finder to locate sturdy beams. This is crucial, because if you try to hang the rods on painted drywall, it may break the minute any weight is added. Measure and mark spots to mount rods with the chalk pencil. Use the drill and screwdriver to install the hardware and voila! Drape bedding over each pole, layering in a cascade of colors and patterns. If you want storage items that can easily pull double-duty in your home, this is a great one for an instant accent wall. Customize rod location as they descend to build a blanket-draped staircase. Add personality by hanging tassels, or dangling chandelier-style gems from the rod ends. Easily hang those tough-to-store linens, while simultaneously adding a pop of color and texture to your walls.