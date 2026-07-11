This Valuable Antique Dishware Brand Is A Thrift Store Find Worth Celebrating

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Part of the joy of thrifting is the thrill of the hunt and the feeling you get when you stumble across a find you know is valuable, but the thrift store has given a bargain price. If you stumble across vintage or antique Rosenthal porcelain during a thrifting expedition, you've pretty much hit the jackpot. Depending on the year of production, the condition, the pattern, and the number of pieces, Rosenthal dinnerware can sell for thousands of dollars.

So, what's the deal with Rosenthal Porcelain? The company dates to 1879, when 17-year-old Philipp Rosenthal started a porcelain painting business in Selb, Germany. A little over a decade later, Rosenthal opened a porcelain factory and started producing his own dinnerware and figurines. From the start, the company had a good reputation, particularly when it came to how Rosenthal treated his employees.

In 1916, Rosenthal married his second wife, and named a dinnerware set after her, Maria. The set became one of the brand's bestselling lines and is still produced today. With the rise of the Nazi regime, Rosenthal had to leave the company in 1934, and died in 1937. After the war, his son, also named Philip, joined the company, paving the way for collaborations with well-known artists, including Andy Warhol and Raymond Loewy, who also designed one of Le Creuset's most valuable pieces. The company continues to partner with artists and designers, and most recently celebrated 30 years of collaboration with the house of Versace.