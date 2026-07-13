Woman Uses PVC Pipes To Create An Elegant Coffee Table
Your living room doesn't have to look boring anymore, regardless of the budget you're working with. While designer coffee tables may cost thousands, you can get the look of high-end home decor for less with a genius PVC pipe upcycle. By using the plastic pipes to build a frame, you'll have a sturdy base to construct a gorgeous stone slab-style coffee table. TikTok user everythingeryn showed how they crafted this opulent living room staple as a much more affordable designer dupe, building a box reinforced with a PVC frame and decorated with a stylish stone veneer. Stonework looks incredibly chic and modern, and this DIY allows you to upgrade your space without the high price. Depending on the materials you use for the stone aspect of your coffee table, the cost of this project could vary significantly.
To make the structure of the table, the TikToker used OSB boards along with the PVC pipes. For the base of your table, you'll also need a drill, screws, and a strong adhesive, such as construction glue. To decorate their table, the DIYer used wood glue and very thin natural stone panels, which you can find at home improvement stores. This added authentic texture and color to the furniture, though real and imitation rock veneers can sometimes be a bit expensive.
Alternatively, contact paper or wallpaper with a stone or marble pattern will look beautiful for this project, even if it doesn't supply the realistic, raised texture. For another real stone option that will hold up against traffic better than contact paper, consider using concrete. This elegant, modern coffee table DIY should be fairly easy to complete and will instantly elevate your space.
How to build a stone coffee table from simple PVC pipes
To get started on your own PVC and plywood coffee table, plan out the ideal dimensions for the table. Cut the PVC pipes to corresponding lengths, accounting for the extra amount that the joint pieces will add. Use the pipes and various types of connectors to build a rectangular prism frame. Create two side-by-side squares to form a rectangle from the pipes, connecting the pieces with PVC elbows and joints that are three sides.
@everythingeryn
Replying to @Kamina | Life + Real Estate Part 2! I loveeee the way this turned out & it was pretty easy to do!! I'm thinking about changing the rock sheets to a marble similar to the inspo🤔 what do yall think?? The rock sheets are from @@Amazon Home& everything else came from @@The Home Depot! Let me know if you guys have any questions! 🤍 #homedecor#falldecordiy#coffeetablediy#homehack#easydiyprojects
Now, insert three short pipes into the base perpendicularly, creating the height of the table. Make another rectangular piece the same size as the first, and fit it atop your frame. Screw together plywood boards to craft a box that fits over the PVC pipes. The DIYer used construction adhesive to glue the pipe frame inside the wooden box for a study table with lots of support. This completes the shape of your coffee table, and you can simply decorate it.
For a trendy DIY coffee table that looks high-end, apply a layer of wood glue over the plywood. Cut out stone panels, and press one into each side of the table. Otherwise, skip the wood glue and carefully apply a piece of peel-and-stick paper onto each plywood panel. Start at the edge, smoothing the paper out as you go. To give your piece more real texture and a different stone finish, mix your own concrete and smear it onto the plywood base. Sand the surface smooth after it dries. Finally, set your coffee table in your living room for an eye-catching piece of imitation stone furniture.