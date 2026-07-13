Woman Uses PVC Pipes To Create An Elegant Coffee Table

Your living room doesn't have to look boring anymore, regardless of the budget you're working with. While designer coffee tables may cost thousands, you can get the look of high-end home decor for less with a genius PVC pipe upcycle. By using the plastic pipes to build a frame, you'll have a sturdy base to construct a gorgeous stone slab-style coffee table. TikTok user everythingeryn showed how they crafted this opulent living room staple as a much more affordable designer dupe, building a box reinforced with a PVC frame and decorated with a stylish stone veneer. Stonework looks incredibly chic and modern, and this DIY allows you to upgrade your space without the high price. Depending on the materials you use for the stone aspect of your coffee table, the cost of this project could vary significantly.

To make the structure of the table, the TikToker used OSB boards along with the PVC pipes. For the base of your table, you'll also need a drill, screws, and a strong adhesive, such as construction glue. To decorate their table, the DIYer used wood glue and very thin natural stone panels, which you can find at home improvement stores. This added authentic texture and color to the furniture, though real and imitation rock veneers can sometimes be a bit expensive.

Alternatively, contact paper or wallpaper with a stone or marble pattern will look beautiful for this project, even if it doesn't supply the realistic, raised texture. For another real stone option that will hold up against traffic better than contact paper, consider using concrete. This elegant, modern coffee table DIY should be fairly easy to complete and will instantly elevate your space.