Move Over, Pyrex: The California Dishware Brand Worth Hunting For At The Thrift Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you feeling Pyrexed-out? Tired of trying to track down the in-demand, rare Pyrex dishes, like Blue Dianthus or Lucky in Love? Maybe it's time to add another vintage dishware brand to your thrift store list. Make way for Catalina Pottery, sometimes called Catalina Island Pottery. The brand's short history and the fragile material used to make its pieces mean it's highly sought after, hard-to-find, and incredibly valuable.

The story of Catalina Pottery dates to 1927, when William Wrigley, Jr., the owner of the Chicago Cubs, Wrigley gum, and much of Santa Catalina Island, created the Catalina Island Pottery and Tile Factory to give people living on the island jobs. Red clay was plentiful on the island, which the factory used to produce tile, bricks, and decorative pottery. The company began to hire talented artisans and ceramicists to make its distinctive products. Among them was Harold Johnson, who would later leave the company to work for antique dishware brand Bauer.

While the red clay Catalina Pottery used was distinctive, it wasn't very strong. In the early 1930s, the company began to add white clay to the mix, to strengthen its pottery. However, the cost of importing the white clay to the island proved to be steep. Eventually, in 1937, the entire company was sold and production moved off of Catalina Island. Gladding-McBean & Co, the company that bought Catalina Pottery, ceased production of its products in the 1940s. Although fragile and rare, many of the company's pieces survive. They can also be valuable; some larger pieces, like coffee urns and scalloped bowls, may be worth a few hundred dollars. Dishware sets are also sought after, with a rare pastel plate and espresso cup set from the 1930s going for close to $500.