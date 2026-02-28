The Valuable Vintage Pottery You'd Be Lucky To Find At A Thrift Store Or Estate Sale

When it comes to thrift stores and estate sales, there are plenty of unexpectedly valuable collectibles out there that you shouldn't overlook. One such treasure is pottery. Whether it's a nice cloisonné and champlevé vase that holds hidden value or a simple teapot you can use at your next gathering, pottery items often hold hidden value, whether it's personal or monetary. However, if there's one type of vintage pottery you'd be beyond lucky to find at a thrift store or estate sale, it's anything by the artist Charles Counts.

Counts, who lived from 1934 to 2000, was a mid-century American potter whose work paired simple shapes with unique markings and engravings. Counts was heavily influenced by the Civil Rights movement, and many of his pieces bear imagery from that period. These included vases, jugs, plates, bowls, and cups.

If you want a frame of reference for the value of a Charles Counts piece, know that you can pay upwards of $200 for one of his plates, and $2,200 for larger pieces like a taller upright vessel. This is why Charles Counts' work is one type of pottery you should never pass up at a thrift store or estate sale — you never know if you're overlooking a hidden treasure.