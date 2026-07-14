Not Trays Or Baskets: An Affordable Dollar Tree DIY For Chic Countertop Storage
The bathroom might be the spot where you have to get ready for work every morning (and who really wants to go to work?). But that doesn't mean it has to be mundane. Sure, you still have to go to work when you're done, but at least you can enjoy a little sparkle while you're going through your daily routine. Ditching those boring baskets and trays for a more whimsical jar storage solution is one simple way to do that. Isis from the TikTok channel glamwithisis1 shares a gorgeous set of canisters she designed that are perfect for bathroom countertop storage. And she started with sleek yet inexpensive jars, one of many affordable Dollar Tree organization finds that double as decor.
Dollar Tree's Glass Jars with Stainless Steel Lids come in different sizes. So, snag three different sizes to create the effect of a graduated canister set you might buy together. Arranging three items (or other odd numbers) together is widely known to be a visually attractive option, especially when the pieces are different heights. But you can change up the number and sizes of jars based on what you plan to store inside of them.
You're not leaving the jars plain, though. Sure, they're cute on their own, but they need extra touches for an even more elevated look. The original creator uses gold spray paint and frosted glass spray to decorate the jars and lids. So, either follow suit or choose different finishing options. She finishes off her lines with gold tape and gemstones, but you can adapt those accent pieces to match your bathroom's design. You'll also want decorative drawer knobs for the top handle. This project also calls for a drill and painter's tape.
Customized Dollar Tree containers add elegant storage
There are plenty of ways to tackle bathroom clutter with Dollar Tree DIYs, like adding a floating shelf for more countertop storage. This one adds a little glam. To get started, separate the lids from the jars. Spray paint the lids in your selected color. Once they're dry, drill a hole in the center of each lid and thread the screw from a drawer knob through it, securing it with a nut. You can add more embellishments to the lid, like gluing a ribbon or gemstones around the outside edge.
For the jar, the original design features angled stripes, created with painter's tape. The creator sprays the bottom portion with gold spray paint and switches to frosted glass spray partway up to create an ombre effect. After removing the tape, they go along the paint edges with metallic tape followed by a strip of sticky gemstones. Or, go a completely different direction — you can paint the jar one solid color, paint it half one color and half another, or create vertical or horizontal stripes. If you want to skip the paint completely, decoupage fabric or decorative napkins to cover the clear glass.
Now, arrange this set on your bathroom countertop and fill each jar with your essentials, like cotton balls, little soaps, and toiletries. Adding chalkboard labels to each jar is also an option. If you're looking for Dollar Tree items to perfectly organize your kitchen, you can use this same idea. You just may want to go less glam to fit the vibe of your kitchen. The jars will work well for tea, coffee pods, and other kitchen items.