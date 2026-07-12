The Blue Jay Look-Alike You Don't Want To See In Your Yard

Familiar crested Blue Jays (Cyanocitta cristata) are common east of the Rockies and in the Northwest, announcing themselves with their piercing jayy-jayy call. In spite of its noisy nature, the blue jay is usually welcome in most backyards, but the same can't be said for the scrub-jay (or scrub jay). Scrub-jays are aggressively territorial and known for scaring off other birds, so they've developed a poor reputation and are among the birds people don't like to see flying around their yard.

Two species of scrub-jay — the California scrub-jay (Aphelocoma californica) and Woodhouse's scrub-jay (Aphelocoma woodhouseii) — range west of the Rockies, and another — the Florida scrub-jay (Aphelocoma coerulescens) — lives in Florida. Like blue jays, scrub-jays are members of the family Corvidae that includes crows, ravens, and magpies, and despite the name, they aren't actually jays. They don't have crests on their heads, and they make a different call, which is more of a weeping sound with an upswing at the end.

Scrub-jays are bullies to smaller birds like crowned sparrows, which will stay several feet away when one is present. It's not just birds they harass; California scrub-jays have also mobbed cats, squirrels, and even bobcats. Their aggressive tactics are a survival strategy that extends to defending their own nests. When brood parasites like cowbirds lay eggs there in the hopes of having their young overtake the fledgling scrub-jays, adults can quickly identify these rogue eggs and throw them out. However, scrub-jays are also known to attack the eggs of smaller birds.