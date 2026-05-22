Say Goodbye To Squirrels At Your Bird Feeder: 11 Clever Ways To Keep Them Out
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Like it or not, the nuts and seeds you put out to attract birds to your property are also going to attract squirrels, and even though they can't fly, they have a propensity for getting to them. Squirrels will climb poles, drop onto a feeder from an overhanging branch, or even jump from a nearby fence or other structure. If you want to keep your bird feeder squirrel-free, you have to match wits with the little marauders, and some ways to do that include installing a baffle, getting the squirrels their own feeder, and keeping your bird feeder on a swivel hook. There are even things you can add to the seed to deter them.
Let's remember that you're just trying to keep squirrels away; you're not trying to hurt them. So none of the ideas presented here involve poisons, glues, adhesives, grease, or petroleum jelly. You may have heard that greasing a bird feeder pole is a good way to prevent squirrels from climbing it, but it can actually cause one that jumps onto the pole to fall. Plus, sticky, greasy substances get on a squirrel's coat, interfering with grooming.
It's also important to note that you don't want to keep the birds away, so that rules out flashing lights, loud sounds, and water sprays. You also don't want to spike the seeds and nuts with a squirrel repellent that birds also find disagreeable.
Sprinkle chili powder on the bird seed
This isn't a sure-fire method, but it's one worth trying. Mammals like squirrels (and humans) are sensitive to capsaicin, the compound that makes chilis hot, but birds are not because they don't have the necessary receptors. Squirrels tend to have the same negative reaction to hot spices as many people do, and they avoid them.
However, Mallory Maher of Clemson University noted that it doesn't work on all squirrels. Some seem to actually like spice. If you try this, wear gloves and keep your hands away from your face and eyes.
Try other squirrel deterrents
If your bird feeder is close to the ground, you may be able to keep squirrels away by spraying or sprinkling a deterrent on the ground and on flat surfaces surrounding it. You can try a homemade squirrel repellent containing a combination of capsaicin and dish soap, or peppermint oil. There are also products available for this.
Some people claim that hanging Irish Spring soap near a bird feeder or spreading shavings on the ground will keep squirrels away. This may work for a short time, but eventually, rain dilutes the scent, and even in dry weather, the squirrels get used to it.
Feed the birds safflower seeds
A safer option than chili is a steady supply of safflower seeds in your bird feeder. These seeds have a hard shell that must be cracked to get to the meal. The shells are bitter, so squirrels don't like them and will probably stay away.
The problem is that some birds don't like them either. However, many of the ones that don't are bothersome, and many of the ones that do, like cardinals and chickadees, are the birds you want to have around.
Set up a squirrel feeder in your yard
If you put an easily accessible feeder in the yard with a seed mixture that squirrels like, they might just decide to spend all their time there and stay away from the bird feeder. This strategy is especially likely to work if you make it challenging for squirrels to get to the bird feeder, and you keep the squirrel feeder well-stocked with tasty squirrel food. While this is an option to consider, it's important to note that this will attract more squirrels to your yard.
Use squirrel baffles
If you put your feeder on a pole in the middle of the yard to prevent squirrels from jumping onto it from a tree, you've still got to prevent them from climbing the pole. A squirrel baffle is a barrier that can help. You can buy pre-made poles with baffles, or you can make your own using this genius pie pan hack or reuse a nursery pot to squirrel-proof your bird feeder. These can help prevent squirrels from jumping onto the feeder and also shelter the birds while they're feeding.
Find the jump-free zone
The Eastern gray squirrel (which is the most common kind in North America) can jump about 4 feet upward and about 9 feet horizontally, so if your bird feeder is out of that range, it should be safe.
This works well with hanging feeders, and if you choose this method, suspend it from a thin wire. Squirrels can walk on horizontal wire, but they can't get a grip on vertical wire. If your feeder is at least 9 feet below the point where the wire is attached, the squirrels won't be able to jump down onto it.
Hang the bird feeder from a swivel hook
If you don't have enough space to put your feeder in a jump-free zone, here's an idea that can make it hard for squirrels to get to your seed: Hang it from something like this Kinlink 304 Stainless Steel Swivel Snap Hook. This makes the feeder even less stable.
Be kind to the squirrels and don't use this method if they have to jump a long distance. It's best for feeders located close enough to solid objects so squirrels can reach them by jumping a short distance or not jumping at all.
Use a squirrel-proof bird feeder
Squirrel-proof bird feeders come in several styles. The simplest feature a protective cage with a metal mesh big enough for birds, but not for squirrels. More elaborate models, like the Gbekery Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder, store seed in solid containers with weight-activated perches in front of the access openings. They support the weight of small birds but retract when a heavier animal, like a squirrel, sits on it. Besides keeping squirrels away, these feeders also deter large, unwanted birds, such as crows and ravens.
Hang the feeder from a PVC or copper pole
Squirrels can easily climb a wooden pole, of course, and they can also climb most metal poles as well. However, they have a hard time gripping copper and PVC. You can buy bird feeder poles made from these materials, or you can make your own.
Both materials are readily available in the plumbing section of any hardware store, where you can also purchase the fittings you need to make the base and overhead extension for a swivel hook.
Prevent pole climbing with a Slinky
You can stop squirrels from climbing your bird feeder pole by inserting it through a toy Slinky and hanging it from the feeder. Whether this is as effective as baffles or hard-to-grip poles, we don't know — but it's more creative.
The coils are too flimsy to support a squirrel's weight, and no matter how hard it tries to climb, it inevitably ends up back on the ground. Depending on how persistent the critter is, you could be in for hours of comedy.
Keep the area under the bird feeder clean
Birds are messy eaters, and the ground under a bird feeder inevitably gets covered with uneaten seeds. They attract squirrels and alert them to the feeder just above. If you regularly clean up the uneaten seeds and nuts, you can prevent this from happening. If you don't want to rake them up, try these easier cleaning methods.
Squirrels are naturally curious and will probably find the bird feeder anyway, but at least they won't have the extra incentive of easy-to-access bird seed on the ground. And you'll have a cleaner yard.