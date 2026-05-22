Say Goodbye To Squirrels At Your Bird Feeder: 11 Clever Ways To Keep Them Out

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Like it or not, the nuts and seeds you put out to attract birds to your property are also going to attract squirrels, and even though they can't fly, they have a propensity for getting to them. Squirrels will climb poles, drop onto a feeder from an overhanging branch, or even jump from a nearby fence or other structure. If you want to keep your bird feeder squirrel-free, you have to match wits with the little marauders, and some ways to do that include installing a baffle, getting the squirrels their own feeder, and keeping your bird feeder on a swivel hook. There are even things you can add to the seed to deter them.

Let's remember that you're just trying to keep squirrels away; you're not trying to hurt them. So none of the ideas presented here involve poisons, glues, adhesives, grease, or petroleum jelly. You may have heard that greasing a bird feeder pole is a good way to prevent squirrels from climbing it, but it can actually cause one that jumps onto the pole to fall. Plus, sticky, greasy substances get on a squirrel's coat, interfering with grooming.

It's also important to note that you don't want to keep the birds away, so that rules out flashing lights, loud sounds, and water sprays. You also don't want to spike the seeds and nuts with a squirrel repellent that birds also find disagreeable.