Turn Affordable Dollar Tree Burner Covers Into The Cutest Hanging Decor
Have you ever picked out a cute wall hanging, only to look at the sticker on the back and find a higher price than you expected? Home decor is notoriously expensive, and even a basic wall hanging can seem to cost more than it should. If you're looking for an affordable option that's super cute, this Dollar Tree DIY makes stunning wall art on a budget. Though the metal burner covers from the budget store might not look like something you'd hang on your wall, they can be painted and transformed. In a YouTube video, The Crazy Craft Lady, also known as Aimee, upgraded a pack of these burner covers into adorable flower-themed decor. With a bit of spray paint, some wooden paint stir sticks, and faux flowers, she crafted adorable hanging signs with three-dimensional accents.
A two-pack of Dollar Tree's burner covers is just $1.25, keeping this project budget-friendly. The packs come with one larger cover and a smaller one, allowing you to make two pieces of decor to hang together for the cutest display. Since the burner covers are metal, you can also decorate them by using magnets to hang personal photos or artwork. If you're an avid crafter, try reusing supplies from other projects to make your DIY decor even more inexpensive. For example, you could substitute popsicle sticks for stir sticks. With a bit of imagination, you'll transform Dollar Tree items into beautiful home decor for your walls.
How to make wall decor with Dollar Tree burner covers
Aimee started by spray painting the metal with chalk paint. To keep this project cost-effective, use a brush and paint you already have instead of buying spray paint. With paint stir sticks and Dollar Tree Tumbling Tower blocks, the DIYer made cute features for her decor. To decorate the larger cover, she crafted an adorable wooden crate to hold faux flowers. Cut off the handle ends of the stir sticks for the front of the box, and secure the tower blocks to the back along the bottom of the sticks. The DIYer used a combination of wood glue and hot glue. Add two more blocks on the sides so the crate is enclosed against your burner cover. Paint or stain the wood before gluing it onto your decor, then fill the small wooden feature with faux flowers and raffia.
While Aimee added an adorable decal with the word "flowers" onto the smaller cover, she explained that vinyl transfers are difficult on this surface. Instead, consider applying Mod Podge and paper with a fun phrase or cute design. Alternatively, use the small sign to show off pictures of family and friends with decorative magnets. To hang your adorable DIY wall decor, glue a piece of twine or jute onto the back of the cover, forming a loop at the top. Add a piece of rope around the rim for a rustic accent.