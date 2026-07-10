Turn Affordable Dollar Tree Burner Covers Into The Cutest Hanging Decor

Have you ever picked out a cute wall hanging, only to look at the sticker on the back and find a higher price than you expected? Home decor is notoriously expensive, and even a basic wall hanging can seem to cost more than it should. If you're looking for an affordable option that's super cute, this Dollar Tree DIY makes stunning wall art on a budget. Though the metal burner covers from the budget store might not look like something you'd hang on your wall, they can be painted and transformed. In a YouTube video, The Crazy Craft Lady, also known as Aimee, upgraded a pack of these burner covers into adorable flower-themed decor. With a bit of spray paint, some wooden paint stir sticks, and faux flowers, she crafted adorable hanging signs with three-dimensional accents.

A two-pack of Dollar Tree's burner covers is just $1.25, keeping this project budget-friendly. The packs come with one larger cover and a smaller one, allowing you to make two pieces of decor to hang together for the cutest display. Since the burner covers are metal, you can also decorate them by using magnets to hang personal photos or artwork. If you're an avid crafter, try reusing supplies from other projects to make your DIY decor even more inexpensive. For example, you could substitute popsicle sticks for stir sticks. With a bit of imagination, you'll transform Dollar Tree items into beautiful home decor for your walls.