Transform A Dollar Tree Pizza Pan Into A Beautiful Home Decor Piece For Your Walls

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hardcore DIYers are a special breed of people with the ability to see a group of seemingly random materials and bring them together to form something artistic, practical, and cohesive. These are the people we look to when we need inspiration, desire direction for our creative flow, or don't want a tight budget to stop us from surrounding ourselves with beautiful things. It's because of folks like crafter and YouTuber Nora G's Nook that something as basic as a pizza pan from Dollar Tree doesn't have to be limited to what it says on the label — it can be a foundation to a completely customized piece to elevate the home, including some seriously stunning and budget-friendly DIY wall art.

In a video filled with creative vision, the designer used Cooking Concepts Tin Pizza Pans ($1.25 a piece) as a foundation to fashion five different wall hangings. Our favorite utilized thin rope (such as Dollar Tree's Tool Bench Diamond Braid Rope), the pizza pan, baking soda, paint, and spray paint to create cool home decor loaded with texture and movement. Glued to the pizza pan, the cord creates deep grooves in a meandering pattern, while the paint mixed with baking soda lends to an artfully grainy finish.

When it all comes together, this DIY piece adds a low-relief sculptural element to the wall, while the gold overlay adds a touch of elegance. It makes a great addition to a room centered around natural elements like stone and wood, as it adds cohesive contrast. It could also gel well in bohemian spaces, anchor a light and airy room, or bring a bit of glitz to a modern sunroom.