Transform A Dollar Tree Pizza Pan Into A Beautiful Home Decor Piece For Your Walls
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Hardcore DIYers are a special breed of people with the ability to see a group of seemingly random materials and bring them together to form something artistic, practical, and cohesive. These are the people we look to when we need inspiration, desire direction for our creative flow, or don't want a tight budget to stop us from surrounding ourselves with beautiful things. It's because of folks like crafter and YouTuber Nora G's Nook that something as basic as a pizza pan from Dollar Tree doesn't have to be limited to what it says on the label — it can be a foundation to a completely customized piece to elevate the home, including some seriously stunning and budget-friendly DIY wall art.
In a video filled with creative vision, the designer used Cooking Concepts Tin Pizza Pans ($1.25 a piece) as a foundation to fashion five different wall hangings. Our favorite utilized thin rope (such as Dollar Tree's Tool Bench Diamond Braid Rope), the pizza pan, baking soda, paint, and spray paint to create cool home decor loaded with texture and movement. Glued to the pizza pan, the cord creates deep grooves in a meandering pattern, while the paint mixed with baking soda lends to an artfully grainy finish.
When it all comes together, this DIY piece adds a low-relief sculptural element to the wall, while the gold overlay adds a touch of elegance. It makes a great addition to a room centered around natural elements like stone and wood, as it adds cohesive contrast. It could also gel well in bohemian spaces, anchor a light and airy room, or bring a bit of glitz to a modern sunroom.
Design and finish this Dollar Tree DIY to elevate your decor
Making wall art is a genius way to reuse cookware, and pulling off this pizza pan DIY isn't terribly difficult. To start, use hot glue to attach the cotton cord to the center of the pan, letting the cord loop and curve to create an interesting organic shape that moves from the center to the outer edges. You can take whatever liberties you want here — create something abstract and unexpected, or form distinct shapes like flowers or vines. Once the cord is glued down, secure it even further with a heavy coat of Mod Podge or another strong craft adhesive. After the sealant has dried, it's time to paint.
To create that cool textured look, apply a base coat consisting of baking soda mixed with white paint. Mix a tablespoon of baking soda per cup of paint to start, and add more little by little to reach your desired texture and thickness. Apply the paint evenly over the entire design. You can then spray paint the entire surface to give it the final color and sheen.
While the creator in the video sprays metallic gold paint over the base coat, you could also try this technique using other colors. If you're looking to stick with the metallic look, brass or silver are also interesting options. You can even lean into the coarse texture by applying an imitation stone texture, such as Rust-Oleum Stone, for a carved sculpture aesthetic. You could even make larger wall decor to fill empty space by forming a triptych of cohesive designs, using an attractive blend of patterns, colors, and textures to create a stunning focal point.