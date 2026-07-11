Transform Old Pickle Jars Into Countertop Storage With A Thrifted Cutting Board

According to a Good News Network study, one in every five people has a cabinet full of old jars at home. Many people hold onto these jars with the hopes that they'll one day be of use, and they're certainly onto something. A collection of old pickle jars is the perfect start for a DIY countertop storage idea. Upcycle old glasses alongside other thrifted pieces to fashion a cute storage caddy shared on TikTok by the user yardhacks0.

This nifty design takes the hack that turns pickle jars into chic countertop decor a step further by combining them with a thrifted wooden cutting board and a few other embellishments. The end result is an old-fashioned countertop organizer for classic and farmhouse-style kitchens. It has a vintage and kitschy aesthetic that makes a space feel cozy. This organizer also prioritizes practicality. It has four separate storage pockets and a handle for transporting it throughout a kitchen and dining areas, from countertops to breakfast nooks to dining tables.

All of the items you need to make this organizer can be upcycled, thrifted, or found at budget-friendly stores. Save pickle jars until you have four on hand. You'll also need to seek out a secondhand cutting board, ideally one with a handle on one end. The only other necessities are the embellishments, which you can find in just one short trip to a dollar or craft store. This project requires clothespins, twine, hot glue, and a clear varnish for the cutting board.