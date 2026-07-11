Transform Old Pickle Jars Into Countertop Storage With A Thrifted Cutting Board
According to a Good News Network study, one in every five people has a cabinet full of old jars at home. Many people hold onto these jars with the hopes that they'll one day be of use, and they're certainly onto something. A collection of old pickle jars is the perfect start for a DIY countertop storage idea. Upcycle old glasses alongside other thrifted pieces to fashion a cute storage caddy shared on TikTok by the user yardhacks0.
This nifty design takes the hack that turns pickle jars into chic countertop decor a step further by combining them with a thrifted wooden cutting board and a few other embellishments. The end result is an old-fashioned countertop organizer for classic and farmhouse-style kitchens. It has a vintage and kitschy aesthetic that makes a space feel cozy. This organizer also prioritizes practicality. It has four separate storage pockets and a handle for transporting it throughout a kitchen and dining areas, from countertops to breakfast nooks to dining tables.
All of the items you need to make this organizer can be upcycled, thrifted, or found at budget-friendly stores. Save pickle jars until you have four on hand. You'll also need to seek out a secondhand cutting board, ideally one with a handle on one end. The only other necessities are the embellishments, which you can find in just one short trip to a dollar or craft store. This project requires clothespins, twine, hot glue, and a clear varnish for the cutting board.
How to make stylish countertop storage from old and thrifted kitchenwares
Start on this clever way to use glass jars for storage and decor by cleaning four identical-sized pickle jars. Wash them out with hot water, then use a mixture of baking soda and cooking oil to scrub any remaining sticker residue from the outside. Remove the lids and save them for another genius idea that uses lids around your home. Once the jars are prepped and ready, hot glue them side by side in two pairs, and hot glue the cutting board between them with the handle facing up.
The next step is the decorating phase. Recreate the rustic look of the original idea with a pack of Crafter's Square Wooden Clothespins and neutral-colored Garden Collection Jute Twine. Break off the lower part of the clothespins and glue them around the bottom half of the glass jars. Wrap twine around the clothespins' divots to hide excess glue. You can also wrap twine around the rim of the jar. In the original DIY, the last step is adding a clear varnish to the wood cutting board. It may be difficult to brush over the entire cutting board when this project is already assembled, so you may want to begin with this step instead.
@yardhacks0
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Once finished, stock each jar with a different type of cutlery, so they're within easy access during parties and family get-togethers. Another option is to fill them with cooking utensils for when you're moving around the kitchen. If you have an extra jar pocket with nothing inside, try decorating it with artificial foliage. Once this project is done, upcycle any leftover glass jars in another DIY that turns old pickle jars into chic countertop storage canisters for kitchen snacks and dry goods.