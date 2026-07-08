Not A Basket: The Thrift Store Container That Makes Toilet Paper Storage Beautiful

If your storage basket is making your bathroom look drab, there's another container that makes toilet paper storage beautiful. Bathroom storage cabinets are nothing new. But an indoor greenhouse cabinet is a surprising yet elegant way to stash your extra rolls of TP. On TikTok, ellebeemami shared how this unique storage hack looks much more luxurious than a toilet paper basket.

The open glass of greenhouse cabinets has a high-end look that can even help basic rolls of toilet paper appear beautiful. To elevate your storage even further, incorporate potted plants on top of the glass cabinet. Some of these greenhouse cabinets may also have mirrors inside, creating a truly opulent vibe compared to most toilet paper storage.

TP baskets often have haphazard organization, where the rolls are tossed inside. Instead, greenhouse cabinets let you neatly stack your extra rolls on the shelves for a more organized aesthetic. By sourcing your greenhouse cabinet from a second-hand shop, you'll save money on this budget toilet paper storage that doubles as decor. If you can't find a large greenhouse cabinet, small countertop versions could still be affordable and useful for a couple of rolls.