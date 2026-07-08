Not A Basket: The Thrift Store Container That Makes Toilet Paper Storage Beautiful
If your storage basket is making your bathroom look drab, there's another container that makes toilet paper storage beautiful. Bathroom storage cabinets are nothing new. But an indoor greenhouse cabinet is a surprising yet elegant way to stash your extra rolls of TP. On TikTok, ellebeemami shared how this unique storage hack looks much more luxurious than a toilet paper basket.
The open glass of greenhouse cabinets has a high-end look that can even help basic rolls of toilet paper appear beautiful. To elevate your storage even further, incorporate potted plants on top of the glass cabinet. Some of these greenhouse cabinets may also have mirrors inside, creating a truly opulent vibe compared to most toilet paper storage.
TP baskets often have haphazard organization, where the rolls are tossed inside. Instead, greenhouse cabinets let you neatly stack your extra rolls on the shelves for a more organized aesthetic. By sourcing your greenhouse cabinet from a second-hand shop, you'll save money on this budget toilet paper storage that doubles as decor. If you can't find a large greenhouse cabinet, small countertop versions could still be affordable and useful for a couple of rolls.
Repurposing a greenhouse cabinet into toilet paper storage
Indoor greenhouse cabinets come in all shapes and sizes. Depending on the specific piece you find at your local thrift store, your toilet paper storage could sit on your countertop or on the floor. Taller, skinnier cabinets may be able to fit next to the toilet in some bathrooms, but boxier containers like ellebeemami's are best suited atop the counter. For folks with bigger bathrooms, a larger glass cabinet could provide a sleek way to store toilet paper and other bathroom essentials like spare toiletries or towels.
Once the greenhouse cabinet is situated in your space, play around with the arrangement of your toilet paper rolls on the shelves. While you could simply stuff as many rolls onto each shelf as possible, the TikToker placed them in an alternating pattern. This adds to the visual appeal of the storage cabinet, helping the bathroom feel even more spa-like. After storing your TP and bathroom essentials, set imitation or live plants on top of the glass storage. Otherwise, place small greenery inside your storage, setting the pots amongst your rolls of toilet paper. Shut the glass door to keep the dust off your stored toilet paper and complete the look of this unique storage solution.