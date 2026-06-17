Ditch Cluttered Cabinets: A Sleek Way To Store Toilet Paper And Bathroom Essentials
Bathroom cabinets have a real knack for getting cluttered. If the things that you use to get ready every day don't already have a designated home, things can get hectic quickly. This is especially true when you add in consumables like toilet paper that you always need to store multiples of on top of your other bathroom essentials. It's hard to keep things organized and even harder to keep things looking chic because the cabinets are simply overflowing. However, there's a smart bathroom storage solution to this problem. Instead of small cabinets or above-the-toilet storage, opt for adding built-ins that surround the commode.
Small, cluttered cabinets can't offer any substantial storage. Instead, they're taking up valuable wall space that could be better utilized by a more efficient option that uses every available square inch. By making this swap, suddenly you can have double, or even triple, the amount of room for towels, toilet paper, and maybe even a decorative candle or two, even in the smallest of bathrooms. Removing clutter automatically makes a space feel larger because you don't overwhelm the eye. Instead, you give it one focal point to rest on, the shelving. So, by giving your bathroom essentials adequate storage, you can elevate the look of the entire space.
Creating custom built-in shelves around your toilet
The best part is that this is quite an easy DIY project to complete. You can map out the proportions of your new shelf on the wall with painter's tape before you purchase any wood. This way, you have a better idea of the pieces of plywood you need to buy and the overall shape you would like your creation to take. If you are intimidated by buying lumber, it's perfectly fine to grab some at chain stores like Home Depot or Lowe's if you don't have a lumberyard near you. In fact, if you don't have a saw or are concerned about making exact cuts, these stores will also often cut your wood for you. You can also use PVC boards if you have moisture concerns. Alternatively, you can waterproof wood for use in the bathroom with specific paints, oils, and sealants.
Once you have the outline of the built-in shelves completed, it's time to add some character to the project. To make the most of the void above the toilet, you can turn old baskets into decor and use them to hide things like scented sprays or extra toilet paper. The cubbies on either side are a great place to stack extra bathroom essentials like shampoos and soaps, as well as towels.