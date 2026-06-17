Ditch Cluttered Cabinets: A Sleek Way To Store Toilet Paper And Bathroom Essentials

Bathroom cabinets have a real knack for getting cluttered. If the things that you use to get ready every day don't already have a designated home, things can get hectic quickly. This is especially true when you add in consumables like toilet paper that you always need to store multiples of on top of your other bathroom essentials. It's hard to keep things organized and even harder to keep things looking chic because the cabinets are simply overflowing. However, there's a smart bathroom storage solution to this problem. Instead of small cabinets or above-the-toilet storage, opt for adding built-ins that surround the commode.

Small, cluttered cabinets can't offer any substantial storage. Instead, they're taking up valuable wall space that could be better utilized by a more efficient option that uses every available square inch. By making this swap, suddenly you can have double, or even triple, the amount of room for towels, toilet paper, and maybe even a decorative candle or two, even in the smallest of bathrooms. Removing clutter automatically makes a space feel larger because you don't overwhelm the eye. Instead, you give it one focal point to rest on, the shelving. So, by giving your bathroom essentials adequate storage, you can elevate the look of the entire space.