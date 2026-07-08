She Transforms Empty Glass Jars Into Unique Home Accents You'd Never Expect
From decoupage to paint, there are endless ways to decorate old glass jars, but it's almost guaranteed that you'll be surprised by how this artist upcycles them. With a bit of clay, TikToker and sculpture artist known by various monikers, including Saige, adds human faces onto the front of empty jars. This unique, three-dimensional design transforms regular jars into functional works of art. With fun colors and exaggerated facial features like large eyes and nose piercings, Saige's jars are truly one of a kind. Whether sculptures of faces are your style or not, this artist's technique is an ingenious method for clay art that literally anyone can do with any glass jar. By modeling clay and sticking it to the glass, you can create unique, sculpted jars or add 3D accents to upgrade your containers.
The possibilities for this sculpture jar idea are only as limited as your creativity. Sculpt your own faces, or try a different design like an animal, monster, food, plant, or gnome. While Saige only placed clay over the glass portion of her jars, you could cover the lid as well to make more discreet hidden storage. Alternatively, only cover the lid in clay for a different look. If you're not very artistically inclined, molds can help to shape the clay and transform old jars into storage and decor. As for the jars, repurpose food jars that would otherwise end up in the trash or dress up a fancy container you've been saving for something special.
DIYing unusual sculpture jars
To reuse a jar to DIY a home decor piece you'll love, start by covering the clean glass in a layer of masking tape. Saige explained that the tape allows the clay to adhere to the surface of the jar. The artist used air-drying clay, filling in any cracks and painting after it dries. However, it may be possible to use a polymer clay and bake the entire jar to harden it. If you choose this method, be careful of how hot the glass gets during baking, as it could crack. Typical glass jars can within temperatures around or a little over 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Polymer clays are often baked at 275 degrees Fahrenheit, so monitor your oven temperature and your jar.
Work the clay in your hands to create the shapes you need for your sculpture and press the material onto the jar. With more complicated images, cardboard or aluminum foil is helpful for creating unique shapes. Ball up the foil or cut pieces of cardboard to make a frame to cover with the clay. For an easier method, press your clay into molds to make the pieces for your design.
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Finally, paint the clay to really enhance the look of your jar. Saige also hot glued plastic figurines and attached charms to some of her fascinating jar sculptures. Use this method to transform small and large jars with or without lids. These sculpture jars are perfect for unusual storage pieces, but they can be helpful for a number of purposes. Consider using this hack to DIY a custom flower vase for a fun twist.