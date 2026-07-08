She Transforms Empty Glass Jars Into Unique Home Accents You'd Never Expect

From decoupage to paint, there are endless ways to decorate old glass jars, but it's almost guaranteed that you'll be surprised by how this artist upcycles them. With a bit of clay, TikToker and sculpture artist known by various monikers, including Saige, adds human faces onto the front of empty jars. This unique, three-dimensional design transforms regular jars into functional works of art. With fun colors and exaggerated facial features like large eyes and nose piercings, Saige's jars are truly one of a kind. Whether sculptures of faces are your style or not, this artist's technique is an ingenious method for clay art that literally anyone can do with any glass jar. By modeling clay and sticking it to the glass, you can create unique, sculpted jars or add 3D accents to upgrade your containers.

The possibilities for this sculpture jar idea are only as limited as your creativity. Sculpt your own faces, or try a different design like an animal, monster, food, plant, or gnome. While Saige only placed clay over the glass portion of her jars, you could cover the lid as well to make more discreet hidden storage. Alternatively, only cover the lid in clay for a different look. If you're not very artistically inclined, molds can help to shape the clay and transform old jars into storage and decor. As for the jars, repurpose food jars that would otherwise end up in the trash or dress up a fancy container you've been saving for something special.