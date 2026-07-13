Woman's Clever Dollar Tree Basket Hack Keeps Bathroom Countertops Clear

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Stray bobby pins, multiple prescription bottles, that fancy line of skincare you swear by ... your bathroom countertops magically seem to accumulate all sorts of clutter. Unfortunately, it's much more difficult to find your favorite lip balm or the right styling product when everything is packed onto your counters. You're also left to deal with the falling dominoes when you knock one thing over. The Pretty Home (@family_hack2) TikTok account offers a simple solution: mounting inexpensive, narrow plastic baskets on the wall with Command hooks to make mini shelves. It's perfect when you're looking for wall-mounted items to create bathroom storage.

To do this project yourself, you simply need baskets and self-adhesive hooks. These long slotted plastic baskets from Dollar Tree (or something similar) work well for this organizational strategy. Lightweight plastic is easy to hang using Command hooks (or pick up Tool Bench Self-Adhesive Hooks while you pick up the baskets). And Dollar Tree products keep the project low-cost.

Since the baskets are narrow, they're perfect for holding a single row of toiletries — that way, everything stays visible, which makes it easier to spot exactly what you need. Mounting the baskets on the wall uses up vertical space and keeps your countertops clear, so you can actually make use of the counter surface area. And when you're done, everything has a designated spot back in your plastic basket wall shelves, so cleaning up is quick.