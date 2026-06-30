The Clever & Affordable Dollar Tree DIY For Organizing Clutter In The Bathroom
It seems people are always looking for affordable dollar store finds to help organize bathroom clutter. Bathroom countertops, cabinets, and drawers are prone to chaos, as they have limited space but are also the designated spot for various cosmetics, hygiene products, and everyday grooming tools. Don't limit yourself to a standard organizer if it doesn't have enough pockets to properly arrange your belongings. Take a page out of the YouTuber The Daily DIYer's book, and turn multiple Dollar Tree organizers into a taller, tiered design with dividers for storage.
This clever creator made a nifty organizer for under $10 solely using items from the Dollar Tree. Scope out the home storage section and pick up three of the Home Collection 3 Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizers for under $5. You'll also need super glue or a hot glue gun, if you don't already have these two items at home.
This innovative idea stacks each organizer on top of another, creating vertical storage for bathroom cabinets or countertops. This saves space and creates a contemporary piece that you can put on display. The clear plastic is versatile and easily customizable, making it easy to integrate with a bathroom's interior design. The organizers have a curved look that also befit modern interior design trends, giving it a smooth, elegant aesthetic that promotes relaxation in bathroom spaces. In addition to being stylish, it provides nine compartments for storing cosmetics, Q-tips, tweezers and eyelash curlers, and other small bathroom necessities.
How to transform Dollar Tree organizers into practical bathroom storage
It's almost too easy to turn three of these organizers into a multi-tiered storage piece for bathrooms. Simply turn each organizer on its side, and glue the flat sides together with a few lines of super glue or hot glue. Don't worry about how the glue looks, as it'll be hidden when you stock the organizer with items. Use binder clips to hold the organizers together as the glue cures. If using a high-quality super glue, it only needs around 10 minutes to set and up to 24 hours to fully cure.
Once assembled, set this vertical organizer up in a cabinet or against the back of a bathroom countertop. Keep in mind that this isn't a very sturdy design, so it'll work best if sandwiched between other decor or pressed against a back wall or cabinet interior for support. Bearing this in mind, don't use more than three organizers for this project. The taller the build, the more unbalanced it will be. However, this item can be made more secure by improvising with inspiration from other Dollar Tree budget-friendly countertop decor ideas. For example, you could glue this organizer on top of a plastic tray, which can provide stability if given more weight. You could line the bottom with Clear Glass Accent Gems to add balance and elegance to the design.
Also, you can customize this organizer to better fit an aesthetic. Spray paint the clear plastic to make it opaque and give it more color. Or, try styling the design with other DIY countertop decor ideas, like the Dollar Tree shower ring countertop storage hack.