The Clever & Affordable Dollar Tree DIY For Organizing Clutter In The Bathroom

It seems people are always looking for affordable dollar store finds to help organize bathroom clutter. Bathroom countertops, cabinets, and drawers are prone to chaos, as they have limited space but are also the designated spot for various cosmetics, hygiene products, and everyday grooming tools. Don't limit yourself to a standard organizer if it doesn't have enough pockets to properly arrange your belongings. Take a page out of the YouTuber The Daily DIYer's book, and turn multiple Dollar Tree organizers into a taller, tiered design with dividers for storage.

This clever creator made a nifty organizer for under $10 solely using items from the Dollar Tree. Scope out the home storage section and pick up three of the Home Collection 3 Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizers for under $5. You'll also need super glue or a hot glue gun, if you don't already have these two items at home.

This innovative idea stacks each organizer on top of another, creating vertical storage for bathroom cabinets or countertops. This saves space and creates a contemporary piece that you can put on display. The clear plastic is versatile and easily customizable, making it easy to integrate with a bathroom's interior design. The organizers have a curved look that also befit modern interior design trends, giving it a smooth, elegant aesthetic that promotes relaxation in bathroom spaces. In addition to being stylish, it provides nine compartments for storing cosmetics, Q-tips, tweezers and eyelash curlers, and other small bathroom necessities.