Woman Turns Baskets & Dish Racks Into Countertop Storage With A Dollar Tree DIY

First, Bargain Bethany set one of the baskets atop one of the wire racks. She strung a zip tie through the plastic weaving of the bin and between the wires of the rack, attaching the two pieces. Repeat this so that both of the long sides of the wire cabinet shelves are tied to the basket. You can use a couple of zip ties per side if you're concerned about stability. Craft two of these baskets with legs before stacking them. Bethany placed a third basket on the bottom of the storage, fitting the legs of the middle tier into it.

To secure the legs, leave a zip tie through the side of the basket, around the wire leg. Repeat this with all of the dish rack legs, connecting the bottom basket, middle, and top baskets. Alternatively, Bethany suggested running longer zip ties through the bottoms of the plastic baskets to tie them together. With this method, the ties are more visible and run down the center of the organizer.

If your Dollar Tree didn't have the wire racks, grab two metal paper towel holders instead. Zip-tie the short sides of your baskets onto the poles of the towel holders to make the tiered bin storage. And once you've turned Dollar Tree finds into stylish countertop storage, fill the baskets with fruits, snacks, or other loose kitchen items. In the bathroom, this could be great for stashing hair and skin care products too.