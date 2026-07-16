Woman Turns Baskets & Dish Racks Into Countertop Storage With A Dollar Tree DIY
Countertops are like magnets for clutter, and even if you try to keep them tidy, a lack of proper storage will lead to a disorganized surface. If you're sick of cleaning off your bathroom or kitchen countertops, a few items from Dollar Tree could be a quick and inexpensive fix. On TikTok, dollartree.hacks posted a video featuring DIYer Bargain Bethany explaining how to craft tiered storage with Dollar Tree's baskets. With three woven-style plastic baskets and two wire cabinet shelves for storing dishes, you can craft a multi-level organizer that's perfect for your kitchen or bathroom countertop. Because the baskets are stacked vertically, you'll make maximizing counter space easier with this Dollar Tree DIY.
To secure the basket together, Bethany used several zip ties, keeping this project simple and easy. If you're in need of more storage space, add an additional rack and basket to your homemade organizer. Dollar Tree's Essentials woven-look plastic baskets cost $1.50 each, and the Essentials wire cabinet shelves are the same price, ensuring your countertop storage is affordable to make. If your Dollar Tree happens to have either of these items out of stock, you should still be able to craft a versatile tiered storage solution for countertop clutter. Wire baskets could be used in place of the plastic ones. Alternatively, you can attach the bins to paper towel holders if the wire shelves aren't available.
How to DIY this convenient tiered countertop storage
First, Bargain Bethany set one of the baskets atop one of the wire racks. She strung a zip tie through the plastic weaving of the bin and between the wires of the rack, attaching the two pieces. Repeat this so that both of the long sides of the wire cabinet shelves are tied to the basket. You can use a couple of zip ties per side if you're concerned about stability. Craft two of these baskets with legs before stacking them. Bethany placed a third basket on the bottom of the storage, fitting the legs of the middle tier into it.
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Fruit Basket Organizer for Kitchen Counter! #kitchenorganization #fruitholder #fruitsbasket #kitchendesign #fruitrack #gamechanger . . . DIY magic by @BargainBethany ✨ Full creativity on her YouTube channel!
To secure the legs, leave a zip tie through the side of the basket, around the wire leg. Repeat this with all of the dish rack legs, connecting the bottom basket, middle, and top baskets. Alternatively, Bethany suggested running longer zip ties through the bottoms of the plastic baskets to tie them together. With this method, the ties are more visible and run down the center of the organizer.
If your Dollar Tree didn't have the wire racks, grab two metal paper towel holders instead. Zip-tie the short sides of your baskets onto the poles of the towel holders to make the tiered bin storage. And once you've turned Dollar Tree finds into stylish countertop storage, fill the baskets with fruits, snacks, or other loose kitchen items. In the bathroom, this could be great for stashing hair and skin care products too.