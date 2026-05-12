Amazon Has A Versatile Tiered Storage Solution For Countertop Clutter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To maximize the functionality of your kitchen, you'll need to find a clever solution for keeping your countertops free from clutter. Instead of stashing everything in the nearest open drawer, you may be better off using a tiered countertop shelf, which can provide items and utensils with a new home while capitalizing on unused vertical space. A Sevenblue 3 Tier Large Bamboo Fruit Basket, for example, is one fixture that may just do the trick. It's available on Amazon for just under $45, and although it's not necessarily the lowest-cost item on the market, reviewers on the site have confirmed that the product is "nice and study" and feels "strong and not cheaply made."

One of the main strengths of Sevenblue's tiered fruit basket is that it can be used for more than just produce. You could turn this set of miniature shelves into a spice rack, or use it as an organizer for tea and coffee supplies. It could also be a perfect after-school snack station, or a means to make the most of your small pantry closet. The food-safe mats that come with the fixture are an additional perk, as are the banana hooks that slot along the top edges. The only notable downside of the shelf is that it might be difficult to assemble; a couple of reviewers on Amazon say they needed to use their own screwdriver to put it together.