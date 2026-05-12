Amazon Has A Versatile Tiered Storage Solution For Countertop Clutter
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To maximize the functionality of your kitchen, you'll need to find a clever solution for keeping your countertops free from clutter. Instead of stashing everything in the nearest open drawer, you may be better off using a tiered countertop shelf, which can provide items and utensils with a new home while capitalizing on unused vertical space. A Sevenblue 3 Tier Large Bamboo Fruit Basket, for example, is one fixture that may just do the trick. It's available on Amazon for just under $45, and although it's not necessarily the lowest-cost item on the market, reviewers on the site have confirmed that the product is "nice and study" and feels "strong and not cheaply made."
One of the main strengths of Sevenblue's tiered fruit basket is that it can be used for more than just produce. You could turn this set of miniature shelves into a spice rack, or use it as an organizer for tea and coffee supplies. It could also be a perfect after-school snack station, or a means to make the most of your small pantry closet. The food-safe mats that come with the fixture are an additional perk, as are the banana hooks that slot along the top edges. The only notable downside of the shelf is that it might be difficult to assemble; a couple of reviewers on Amazon say they needed to use their own screwdriver to put it together.
How to reduce clutter with Sevenblue's tiered organizer
There are a number of ways to customize this tiered fruit basket to make it a better organizer for your countertop. One option is to stick small labels to the front of the shelves, so that there's no doubt as to what belongs where. Mr. Pen Chalkboard Labels should hold up well for this purpose, and they will look nice against the wood, too. If the shelves are a bit too large to neatly store small items that are cluttering your countertop, try putting a couple of storage boxes on each level. These will effectively add additional dividers to the shelves; these Lipper International Bamboo Storage Boxes should match the fruit basket's wooden surfaces. If you're feeling especially crafty, you could even pair your new organizer with an easy Dollar Tree DIY wall shelf that also helps you reclaim space.
Concerned about the durability of your new tiered countertop clutter buster? Try applying a food-safe wood finish to all of its surfaces. Mineral oil, tung oil, and carnauba wax should all work well. The finish can ultimately protect the wood from moisture, which is important if you're going to put your shelves on a frequently used meal prep surface, or anywhere near a sink. Finally, if you like the look of the fruit basket but don't need it in your kitchen, you might find that it also qualifies as a helpful bathroom countertop storage solution, as well.