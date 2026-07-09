Turn Thrifted Jars Into Magical Lighted Accents With This Charming Upcycle

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Not all jars are boring storage containers. There are also striking crystal ones that can beautify a countertop, while also serving a purpose. But who says they should only be used for sweet treats? If you spot a crystal jar at the thrift store, you might want to scoop it up. All you have to do is add lights to it, and it'll instantly become an enchanting piece of decor to elevate your space. The DIYer from redeux_style shared this clever idea that puts a spin on using ordinary accent lights.

Firstly, you'll need a lovely glass jar to execute this DIY lighting hack. Thrift stores are excellent places to look — or you might even get lucky at a garage or estate sale. Jars designed for cookies can be made of various materials, including silver, wood, or porcelain. With crystal jars, light is able to shine through because of their translucent glass. Plus, many of them are ornate, too, which helps elevate the magic. You could even create a smaller piece using a candy jar.

The type of light you pick will depend on the jar's size and your preferences. However, it should be one that's battery-operated. Puck lights are a popular option when it comes to DIY projects, such as making chic wireless hanging lights. In this case, all you'd have to do is turn one on, pop it into your crystal jar, then enjoy the ambiance. They also make remote control versions, like these EverBrite Tap Lights that can change colors. Or, if you prefer fairy lights, you could place a strand of OakHaomie Starry String Lights inside the jar. You'd just have to remember to switch them off manually at the end of the evening.