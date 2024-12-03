The DIY Lighting Hack That Will Upscale Your Whole House

As you can see in this reel from @designbyoccasion on Instagram, puck lights can instantly upscale a closet, highlighting your favorite bags, shoes, and jewelry. There are several kitchen lighting ideas for puck lights, such as under-cabinet lighting or using in glass-fronted cabinets to highlight china or a wine collection. You can also place them on the kitchen counter behind pottery, plants, or appliances for a dramatic effect. On bookshelves, puck lights can make your thrift-store artwork and knickknacks look museum-quality, and when placed along a dimly lit staircase they are an added safety feature. This is a clever lighting hack that lets you use lamps in spaces without outlets. Speaking of, some special puck lights have a socket that screws into lamps and sconces for use without electricity.

Being battery-operated means you don't have to call an electrician to install them and they will provide light if your home loses power. However, it also means they can go through batteries quickly. These lights are best to add sophistication to a space when you have guests, but not left on for hours every day. Most puck lights come with either a timer, motion sensor, or automatic shut off after two hours. Before purchasing puck lights, decide which battery-saving feature works best for your needs. For instance, if you plan to use them on a staircase, you may want lights with a motion sensor or a remote you can leave at the top of the stairs to turn on only when needed.