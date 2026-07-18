Transform Old Pickle Jars Into Cute Bathroom Storage (Goodbye Countertop Clutter!)

Have you ever finished the last pickle and thought that the empty jar could have a better purpose than being tossed in your recycling? Pickle jars come in various shapes and sizes, making them a versatile storage solution. If your bathroom countertop clutter has started to feel all-encompassing, transforming old pickle jars into countertop storage is an easy, cost-effective, and eco-friendly solution. Glass jars are a common staple in chic bathroom storage and decor, and pickle jars are the perfect upcycle to hold small odds and ends. By removing the labels and decorating the lid and jar, you'll create modern bathroom storage and instant organization.

Whether you have a larger or smaller pickle jar, it'll work wonderfully for organizing smaller bathroom clutter. Cotton balls and Q-tips will look cute and organized inside these glass jars, and they could also help to sort things like hair ties and clips. Depending on what you want to store, the tight seal of the lids keeps your items dust-free and dry in your bathroom. This makes pickle jars great for common supplies like bath bombs, shower steamers, or bath salts. Alternatively, toothpaste tabs and other hygiene products fit nicely in the repurposed containers. Even without the lid, open jars could be upcycled to hold makeup brushes upright or fit taller items. Though a little unconventional, pickle jars make for adorable bathroom storage to sit on your counter, vanity, or inside a drawer or cabinet.