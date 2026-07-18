Transform Old Pickle Jars Into Cute Bathroom Storage (Goodbye Countertop Clutter!)
Have you ever finished the last pickle and thought that the empty jar could have a better purpose than being tossed in your recycling? Pickle jars come in various shapes and sizes, making them a versatile storage solution. If your bathroom countertop clutter has started to feel all-encompassing, transforming old pickle jars into countertop storage is an easy, cost-effective, and eco-friendly solution. Glass jars are a common staple in chic bathroom storage and decor, and pickle jars are the perfect upcycle to hold small odds and ends. By removing the labels and decorating the lid and jar, you'll create modern bathroom storage and instant organization.
Whether you have a larger or smaller pickle jar, it'll work wonderfully for organizing smaller bathroom clutter. Cotton balls and Q-tips will look cute and organized inside these glass jars, and they could also help to sort things like hair ties and clips. Depending on what you want to store, the tight seal of the lids keeps your items dust-free and dry in your bathroom. This makes pickle jars great for common supplies like bath bombs, shower steamers, or bath salts. Alternatively, toothpaste tabs and other hygiene products fit nicely in the repurposed containers. Even without the lid, open jars could be upcycled to hold makeup brushes upright or fit taller items. Though a little unconventional, pickle jars make for adorable bathroom storage to sit on your counter, vanity, or inside a drawer or cabinet.
Upgrading pickle jars for stylish bathroom counter storage
No matter how you've styled your bathroom, pickle jars can be modified to function as decorative storage. First, thoroughly wash the glass to get rid of any remaining pickle juice. The hot water will also help you to scrape or scrub off the label and any lingering adhesive. If your jar still smells like pickles, try rinsing it with a little hydrogen peroxide and then water. These and other food jars often have a printed date on the side of the glass, but this can be removed. Use a dry-erase marker to color over the ink, wipe it away, and repeat if any of the printing remains.
Once your glass is clean and free of labels, decorating your jar will really enhance it to look like cute countertop storage. Most pickle jars have brightly colored lids with logos, but spray painting them will give them an instant upgrade. While the clear glass of the jar looks sleek, painting it will hide the contents of your countertop storage. To add a cute decorative element, tie a ribbon around it to form a bow. Consider adding your own printed labels to the jar as well for a luxurious look. For an even cuter, farmhouse vibe, transform old pickle jars into chic countertop storage with door knobs or drawer pulls on the lid. To make a cute display and corral your storage, set several pickle jars on a tray.