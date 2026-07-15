Not Beer Or Copper: The Overlooked Way To Get Rid Of Backyard Slugs
Slugs can be a nuisance in a backyard. They'll happily munch on your plants during the night — leaving them destroyed and sending your hard work down the drain. Sigh. That's why it's essential to deal with common garden pests, especially slugs. Fortunately, chemicals don't have to be a solution if you have some yeast and sugar in the kitchen. While you might be familiar with creating beer traps for slugs (or setting out copper), you can use the ingredients to lure them to their demise instead. No more wasted beer. TikTok user mrsclarehoops shared how to prepare the concoction to get results.
Chewed-up plants aren't the only sign you may have a slug problem. They're mollusks that leave behind slimy tracks, which can also be an indicator of their presence. Not to mention, you'll definitely know you've spotted one by its pudgy, worm-like appearance. Some people use wood ashes to keep slugs away. But you can eliminate any invaders by making traps that contain yeast, sugar, and water. Slugs can't resist the aroma of fermentation — a reason why this basic mixture helps attract them into the traps (where they end up drowning). It's similar to why beer is used in DIY slug-capturing methods.
Get rid of slugs by making yeast traps for your backyard or garden
You'll need an old glass jar for every slug trap you'd like to make. In a different container, combine together two tablespoons of yeast, two tablespoons of sugar, and four cups of warm water. After its all stirred up, pour the mixture into the jars, filling them approximately halfway. Bring them outside, along with a garden trowel. Dig a hole near your plants that's about the same size as the jar. Set it in and pack the dirt around the top. You'll want just the lip of the jar peeking out. Repeat the steps with the other traps, selecting various spots in your outdoor space.
@mrsclarehoops
For anyone who asked about the mix: 1 litre warm water, 2 tbsp dried yeast, 2 tbsp sugar. Clare xxx #GardeningUK #SlugControl #GrowYourOwn #VegetableGarden #GardenTips 🐌🌱
♬ Orpheus in the Underworld Overture (excerpt)(1080432) – LEOPARD
When slugs come around to feast, they'll be attracted to the fermenting liquid. The hope is that the pesky slugs will fall inside the jars and not be able to escape. Your plants will be safe (from those creatures, at least). But you might want to consider looking into flowers and herbs that can help keep pests out of the garden, too. After you've captured multiple slugs, empty the traps and dispose of their carcasses. When you're ready, put together a new batch of the yeast mixture to start the process again.
If you can prevent slugs from entering your garden in the first place, it'll definitely save you some ingredients. They adore moist, hidden spots while staying out of the sun. Clean up debris piles, and move objects near your plants that they might take shelter under. Do your watering early on in the day, which will give the area plenty of time to dry and be less appealing to slugs. But if your efforts aren't working, you'll have a DIY solution that won't affect your beer supply.