Not Beer Or Copper: The Overlooked Way To Get Rid Of Backyard Slugs

You'll need an old glass jar for every slug trap you'd like to make. In a different container, combine together two tablespoons of yeast, two tablespoons of sugar, and four cups of warm water. After its all stirred up, pour the mixture into the jars, filling them approximately halfway. Bring them outside, along with a garden trowel. Dig a hole near your plants that's about the same size as the jar. Set it in and pack the dirt around the top. You'll want just the lip of the jar peeking out. Repeat the steps with the other traps, selecting various spots in your outdoor space.

When slugs come around to feast, they'll be attracted to the fermenting liquid. The hope is that the pesky slugs will fall inside the jars and not be able to escape. Your plants will be safe (from those creatures, at least). But you might want to consider looking into flowers and herbs that can help keep pests out of the garden, too. After you've captured multiple slugs, empty the traps and dispose of their carcasses. When you're ready, put together a new batch of the yeast mixture to start the process again.

If you can prevent slugs from entering your garden in the first place, it'll definitely save you some ingredients. They adore moist, hidden spots while staying out of the sun. Clean up debris piles, and move objects near your plants that they might take shelter under. Do your watering early on in the day, which will give the area plenty of time to dry and be less appealing to slugs. But if your efforts aren't working, you'll have a DIY solution that won't affect your beer supply.