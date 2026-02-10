Always Keep Your Wood Ashes — They Help Keep These Garden Pests Away

You may already have a habit of reusing ash from fireplaces and fire pits, but are you taking full advantage of all it has to offer in the garden? This byproduct of burnt wood can be used to adjust the pH level of soil that's overly acidic and add small amounts of potassium, phosphorus, and other nutrients. In certain situations, you might even use it to control slugs without turning to synthetic pesticides. Slugs do whatever they must to avoid contact with wood ash because their soft bodies can't tolerate it. The texture is too abrasive, and salts found in the ash will harm and rapidly dehydrate them. This also seems to be true for their shelled counterparts, snails.

Ashes from certain types of wood may offer better slug protection than others. According to an article from Applied Sciences published in 2020, a research team found that ashes from beech, oak, fir, and spruce trees offered strong protection against Spanish slugs, whereas ashes from hornbeam, chestnut, and black alder trees did not. The researchers deemed oak and spruce ash the best candidates for organic slug control on small farms, since they "caused high mortality and inhibited slugs' feeding." To boost your chances of success, make an ash barrier around vulnerable plants.